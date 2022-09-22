RockLove x Disney Hocus Pocus Collection Is Now Available

Jewelry lovers it’s time to form a calming circle because RockLove has dropped a news Disney ‘Hocus Pocus’ collection. The Sanderson Sisters (witches) are the theme of this line. With the new ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ film coming out on Friday, September 30th to Disney+, these would be perfect for a watching party or the Halloween season!

Let’s take a look!

This sterling silver necklace comes with an adjustable chain that lets you wear the piece 20-24 inches in length. The pendant is 70mm (2.75″) X 9mm (about 1/3″) X 9mm (about 1/3″.)

“Handcrafted in solid sterling silver, Winifred Sanderson’s Broom is carved in realistic miniature, based off the prop seen in Disney’s 1993 Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus. Intricately detailed and antiqued for contrast, the three-dimensional witch’s broom pendant is engraved on the handle, IT’S ALL A BUNCH OF HOCUS POCUS! Hangs from an extra-long sterling silver cable chain.”

Again this is a sterling silver necklace with a 20-24″ adjustable chain. The pendant measures 20mm (about .79″ ) X 15mm (.60″ ) including the wire handle.

“Handcrafted in solid sterling silver, the Sanderson Sisters’ Hanging Cauldron is carved in realistic miniature, based off the prop seen in Disney’s 1993 Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus. Sterling wire curves elegantly as the bail and can fold down when set upon a surface. Engraved four times around the outside of the Cauldron, AMOK AMOK AMOK AMOK! Hangs from a fashionably long adjustable sterling silver cable chain.”

Sterling silver in sizes 5-10. The ring measures 22mm (.86″) X 22mm (.86″)

“Handcrafted in polished sterling silver, a harmonious Triple Spiral features three vibrant faceted crystals, representing the three Sanderson Sisters in Disney’s 1993 Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus. Interspaced with glittering green, purple, and red crystals, the cutout spirals are bordered with the engraved quote, I SUGGEST WE FORM A CALMING CIRCLE.”

These are also sterling silver and measure 18mm (.70″) X 18 mm (.70″) (34mm (1.33″) with wires)

“Handcrafted in polished sterling silver, harmonious Triple Spirals feature vibrant faceted crystals, representing the three Sanderson Sisters in Disney’s 1993 Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus. Interspaced with glittering green, purple, and red crystals, the cutout spirals are bordered with the engraved quote, I SUGGEST WE FORM A CALMING CIRCLE. Lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear, the earrings hang from sterling silver French wires.”

There was a necklace as well but it has sold out.

This broach is made with Artisan Brass and measures 38mm X 38mm (about 1.5 inches.)

“Handcrafted in artisan brass, the Snake Brooch is inspired by the iconic snake clasps worn by Winifred Sanderson in Disney’s 1993 Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus. Antiqued to emphasize their scaled texture, three intricately carved snakes entwine around a vibrant emerald green crystal cabochon. The 14mm oval crystal is backed with silver; it reflects and glows from within! Clasps with a hinged pin and locking brooch mechanism.

Make a statement on a cardigan and jacket lapels or pair two brooches together for a next-level Winifred Sanderson cosplay!”

Sterling silver on an 18″-20″ adjustable chain. The pendant part measures 38mm X 38mm (About 1.5″) without the bail.

“Handcrafted in solid sterling silver, the statement Snake Necklace is inspired by the iconic snake clasps worn by Winifred Sanderson in Disney’s 1993 Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus. Antiqued to emphasize their scaled texture, three intricately carved snakes entwine around a vibrant emerald green crystal cabochon. The oval crystal is backed with silver; it reflects and glows from within! Large and eye-catching, the Snake Necklace hangs from an adjustable sterling silver cable chain.”

Again, this piece is done in sterling silver. They measure 25mm x 25mm (about an 1:) (38mm with wires).

“Handcrafted in solid sterling silver, the Snake Earrings are inspired by the iconic snake clasps worn by Winifred Sanderson in Disney’s 1993 Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus. Antiqued to emphasize their scaled texture, three intricately carved snakes entwined around vibrant emerald green crystal cabochons. The oval crystals are backed with silver; they reflect and glow from within! The Snake Earrings hang from sterling silver French wires.”

This sterling silver ring comes in sizes 5-12. Like the calming circle ring it measures 22mm X 22mm (or .86″)

“Handcrafted in solid sterling silver, the statement Snake Ring is inspired by the iconic snake clasps worn by Winifred Sanderson in Disney’s 1993 Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus. Antiqued to emphasize their scaled texture, three intricately carved snakes entwined around a vibrant emerald green crystal cabochon. The oval crystal is backed with silver; it reflects and glows from within! Matching scaled texture continues around the comfortably slender shank – the Snake Ring is available in an extra array of sizes!”

You can find these pieces on RockLove.com now, while they last.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!