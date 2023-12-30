Ride Testing, Construction Views and More For The Upcoming Universal Orlando Epic Universe Theme Park







Epic Universe will be Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, set to open in 2025. Construction has been coming along for quite a while now, and today, we have a look at the current state of the various lands in the upcoming park, and some ride testing is taking place!

These images and videos come from X (forever Twitter to me) and are from both @bioreconstruct and Peaceful Thrill Seeker @P_T_S_342. I highly recommend both of these accounts. Please give them a follow and some likes!

Let’s start with an overview look!

Aerial overview of construction in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/NlrMJmz7LC — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

The upcoming central Hub area of the new park.

Aerial photo of the entrance area of Epic Universe, with cascading water features into lower pools.

A recent addition is a small amount of scaffolding at the octagon-shaped restaurant at center. Building frame has been in scrims for several months. pic.twitter.com/zHAUAE9k5F — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

How To Train Your Dragon Land

This section is coming along quickly! We have some great looks at the current progress!



Aerial overview of How To Train Your Dragon land on Dec 23, 2023. pic.twitter.com/udRfoBKQqm — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Boardwalk seems complete on the left side of this aerial photo of the front of How To Train Your Dragon land. pic.twitter.com/Sjt6tHkkJg — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Aerial photo of the portal of How To Train Your Dragon land. It has indexes around the ring. There’s also a smaller ring at very top. pic.twitter.com/TE7t04CDQ4 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

How To Train Your Dragon 🐉 at Epic Universe pic.twitter.com/sK4XN6b0QJ — Peaceful Thrill Seeker (@P_T_S_342) December 8, 2023

More Shots of How To Train Your Dragon 🐉 🚁🎢💯 pic.twitter.com/aqLjJWPhx7 — Peaceful Thrill Seeker (@P_T_S_342) December 11, 2023



Footage of the upcoming “Sky Flyers” testing at Epic Universe

Exclusive Daytime Footage of The “Sky Flyers” Flat ride in the How To Train Your Dragon 🐉 Section of Epic Universe 🚁🎢💯 pic.twitter.com/MsgL2S4SGP — Peaceful Thrill Seeker (@P_T_S_342) December 28, 2023

Aerial photo of rock work in progress at Meade Hall and a shop at right. In How To Train Your Dragon land. pic.twitter.com/8duUWmm4QG — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Aerial photo of roof being added to the station of the How To Train Your Dragon boat ride. pic.twitter.com/5NZc9YMhQq — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Aerial photo of where the dual-racing roller coaster and the How To Train Your Dragon coaster are side-by-side.

1 Portal to Dragon land

2 Rock work for a play area

3 Second launch of the Dragon coaster

4 Electrical equipment inside this building powers the launch pic.twitter.com/Dnd0qfavVg — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Super Nintendo Land

Here’s a look at the current state of the highly anticipated Super Nintendo Land area!

Aerial photo of the portal to Super Nintendo World.

1,2 Concrete walls in progress

3 Exit from the World

4 There are many of these octagon shaped foundations in the central corridor of Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/XRl6AMpePn — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Aerial overview of the Peach’s Castle area of Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/aDNupIXa7f — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Aerial photo of Bowser’s Fortress in scaffolding at Super Nintendo World. It’s also the entrance of Mario Kart. pic.twitter.com/BUV5NJTQMm — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Bowser’s Castle is Coming along quite nicely 🚁🎢💯 pic.twitter.com/SiGZYu5KVa — Peaceful Thrill Seeker (@P_T_S_342) December 29, 2023

A collection of aerial photos showing that the Yoshi’s Adventure cars are covered in both fabric and plastic.

Cars at 1 and 2 are the same, with 1 partially covered.

Two more cars are partially covered in the 3rd photo. pic.twitter.com/5ZmGPjt6HI — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

The Yoshis are out in full force today

👀🚁🎢💯 pic.twitter.com/7pTaxhv9VV — Peaceful Thrill Seeker (@P_T_S_342) December 28, 2023

Aerial overview of the Donkey Kong roller coaster in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/n9rxZ8zaWM — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

This is testing for the upcoming Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness attraction coming to Universal Studios Japan. This will likely be what we can expect stateside in Epic Universe.

That my friends will be an exclusive once Mine Cart Madness stsrts testing here in Orlando 🚁🎢💯 https://t.co/EUYWspY0NV — Peaceful Thrill Seeker (@P_T_S_342) December 18, 2023

Arrow in this aerial photo at top of framing added for character theming of the Donkey Kong roller coaster. At center of the photo will be a waterfall. pic.twitter.com/v2t96gfaCu — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Universal Monsters Dark Universe Area

Aerial photo of the portal to Dark Universe in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/mgDRFGqa7B — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 23, 2023

A nearly straight-down aerial photo of Dark Universe in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/z5ejch72ZH — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 23, 2023

Aerial overview of the manor in Dark Universe. pic.twitter.com/7FoCMr4Abh — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

In foreground of this aerial is the manor tower in Dark Universe. Also:

1 Seems like this will be a crypt in the extended queue of the attraction.

2 Seems like a small stone or small brick walkway next to a garden in the queue. pic.twitter.com/99JDPh6B4R — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

An aerial peek through the scaffolding at facades in the village at Dark Universe. pic.twitter.com/nNOcLxVs9N — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Aerial look at the stone wall at the entrance of the manor in Dark Universe. Circular areas at arrows had previously seemed like they would have light poles. pic.twitter.com/pE0IMP2F78 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

At top left in the aerial photo is a recently roofed building in Dark Universe.

In foreground is the stone wall theming in progress at the entrance of the manor. pic.twitter.com/aMW1HfXkEz — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 23, 2023

Aerial look at the forested queue of the Curse of the Werewolf roller coaster in Dark Universe. pic.twitter.com/EVgkIHklhL — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 23, 2023

Harry Potter Land

Aerial overview of a Harry Potter related land in Epic Universe. The intersection of five full size Paris streets fronting two attractions. Show buildings at right contain a theater show and the featured attraction. pic.twitter.com/THNi3onsBe — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Aerial photo of details so far of the portal of a Harry Potter related land. There’s indexes around the ring. Indexes also around the inside of the ring. pic.twitter.com/WpgAPfziKE — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023





Aerial photo of the intersection of five full size Paris streets. Scaffolding is at every facade. In a Harry Potter related land. pic.twitter.com/KUzD8SC0VX — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

A couple of shots of The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter: Ministry Of Magic 🪄 construction 🚧 progress

🚁🎢💯 pic.twitter.com/O63cFdGTlI — Peaceful Thrill Seeker (@P_T_S_342) December 16, 2023

Aerial look at a Harry Potter related land in Epic Universe. Full size streets of Paris. Scaffolding in foreground is at a copy of Porte Saint-Denis. Portal to the land is topped with a hand holding a magic wand. pic.twitter.com/UwiT0OGwIZ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Aerial photo of the hand and magic wand on top of the portal to a Harry Potter related land in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/NhLWXgFVxt — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 17, 2023

In Park Resort Hotel

Aerial photo of the in-park resort tower at Epic Universe. In background is a Harry Potter related land, and the entrance of the dual-racing roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/vMwXyXOzJI — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023





Aerial photo of the restaurant at base of the Epic Universe in-park resort tower. pic.twitter.com/RQQVLwUQWv — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Aerial look at the frame for a lounge in the Epic Universe in-park resort pool area. pic.twitter.com/4vMinmK4DA — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Aerial look at development of the park side of the Epic Universe in-park resort tower. Building at left is a restaurant, with a cascading water feature. pic.twitter.com/EUcSnpqUlv — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Aerial look at the stages of construction in each level of the Epic Universe in-park resort. The white boxes are modular bathrooms staged for placement in the room layouts. pic.twitter.com/9kTF8vlaDT — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resort Hotel Construction

Isn’t that the @AliciaStella Nova Resort? The reflective Tiles are quite the Spectacle 🚁🎢💯 pic.twitter.com/XXDDdz1WIf — Peaceful Thrill Seeker (@P_T_S_342) December 29, 2023

Colorful reflective tiles at night on the exterior of Stella Nova resort.

Ambient light is very dim. 2 sec exposure, ISO 6400. pic.twitter.com/R11S2OY6Vd — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 29, 2023

Aerial photo of Stella Nova and Terra Luna resorts. South of Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/jfd8qcCOKC — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Aerial photo of Terra Luna resort. pic.twitter.com/ItmyvPaPfD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Aerial photo of colorful reflective tiles wrapping around Stella Nova resort. pic.twitter.com/l7reZnTm5S — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

