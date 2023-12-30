Ride Testing, Construction Views and More For The Upcoming Universal Orlando Epic Universe Theme Park

Epic Universe will be Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, set to open in 2025. Construction has been coming along for quite a while now, and today, we have a look at the current state of the various lands in the upcoming park, and some ride testing is taking place!

These images and videos come from X (forever Twitter to me) and are from both @bioreconstruct and Peaceful Thrill Seeker @P_T_S_342. I highly recommend both of these accounts. Please give them a follow and some likes! 

Let’s start with an overview look!

 

The upcoming central Hub area of the new park. 

How To Train Your Dragon Land

This section is coming along quickly! We have some great looks at the current progress!
 

 


Footage of the upcoming “Sky Flyers” testing at Epic Universe 

 

 

Super Nintendo Land

Here’s a look at the current state of the highly anticipated Super Nintendo Land area!

 

 

This is testing for the upcoming Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness attraction coming to Universal Studios Japan. This will likely be what we can expect stateside in Epic Universe.

 

Universal Monsters Dark Universe Area

 

 

Harry Potter Land 

 


 

 

In Park Resort Hotel

 


 

Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resort Hotel Construction

 

So what do you think? Comment and let us know!

(Full credit to @bioreconstruct and Peaceful Thrill Seeker)


