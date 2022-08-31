Rian Johnson Says He Really Wants To Make His Star Wars Trilogy

Rian Johnson’s 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi is considered by many to be the most divisive Star Wars film in the franchise. Some fans enjoy it for taking the series in another director while others call it a betrayal of the franchise.







Most of the credit to causing this divide can be attributed to the film’s writer and director Rian Johnson. Back in 2003 the director was quoted as saying:

“I would be worried if everybody across the board was like ‘yeah that was a good movie’. It’s much more exciting to me when you get a group of people who are coming up to you and are really really excited about it and then there are other people who walk out just literally saying ‘that was the worst movie I’ve ever seen’. Having those two extremes to me is the mark of the type of movie that I want to make.“



Well it seems his wish was granted when he was allowed to do whatever he wanted with Star Wars, splitting the fanbase in two.



Just before The Last Jedi premiered Lucasfilm announced that they were giving Rian Johnson his own trilogy of films set in the Star Wars universe. Now five years have come and gone with still no sign of this seemingly dead project.

Recently in an interview with Empire Magazine the director expressed that he still wants to do his trilogy all these years later:

“I’ve stayed close to Kathleen Kennedy and we get together often and talk about it. It’s just at this point a matter of schedule and when it can happen. It would break my heart if I were finished, if I couldn’t get back in that sandbox at some point.“



With the recent amount of projects being greenlit and then quietly canceled at Lucasfilm its hard to say if this project will ever go forward. And perhaps that is for the best.



The Benioff & Weiss trilogy was canceled when they jumped over to Netflix, Patty Jenkins almost left her Rogue Squadron film due to “creative differences” and “schedule conflicts” and recently the Taika Waititi Star Wars project has had a few set backs as well.



What do you think? Does Rian Johnson deserve a second chance with Star Wars? Or was once enough?



Source: comicbook.com