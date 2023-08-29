Remembering The Disney Era Of Power Rangers







With the Power Rangers (Super Sentai in Japan) franchise celebrating its 30th Anniversary, perhaps it might be time to take a look at one of the most overlooked eras of the series, that being the Disney era.



Disney had acquired the IP through a buyout of the Saban Entertainment library in 2001 when they purchased the Fox Family channel for $5.2 Billion and rebranded it to ABC Family (now Freeform). At the time Saban was working on what would be the 2002 season Power Rangers Wild Force. While technically released under Disney they had little involvement with it.



After that the Power Rangers brand became a wholly owned Disney IP (along with other shows such as Digimon). Let’s take a look back at the seasons that many fans often dismiss.



Power Rangers Ninja Storm (2003)

Ninja Storm focused on a trio of rangers studying at a wind ninja academy. After their master was turned into a guinea pig (long story) they became rangers to battle the evil warlord Lothor.



Over time they would eventually welcome more rangers, the two Thunder Rangers and the green Samurai Ranger.



Despite its simple premise, the show isn’t a bad first outing for the franchise under new management. The only real downside was the lack of a crossover with its predecessor Wild Force.



Power Rangers Dini Thunder (2004)

Three students become power rangers when a menace named Mesagog threatens to eradicate the human race and bring back the age of dinosaurs. They also eventually meet an evil White Ranger who eventually joins their side.



Their teacher/mentor is Tommy Oliver, best known as both the Green and White Rangers in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, the Red Ranger in Power Rangers Zeo and the first Red Ranger in Power Rangers Turbo. He later becomes the series’ Black Ranger.



The series picks up the action and delivers a well-told story, especially with Tommy Oliver’s arc when he decides to pick up a morpher once more.



Power Rangers S.P.D. (2005)

In the year 2025 Space Patrol Delta acts as the galaxy’s police force. A team of young rangers dubbed “B Squad” are put in charge when A Squad goes missing. They defend the galaxy from the menace known as Emperor Gruumm who wishes to conquer the Earth. The series also had two separate crossovers with Dino Thunder via time travel.



Their leader Doggy Cruger eventually becomes the Shadow Ranger, with the White Omega Ranger coming from the distant future. Their science lead Kat Manx becomes the Cat Ranger. The series also technically has the first Orange Ranger via a dream sequence from the series’ goofball character “Boom”.

Later A Squad returns and is revealed to be double agents for Gruumm. B Squad must face off their superiors and prove that they are worthy to defend the planet.



This series is perhaps one of the most complex with its focus on police work and capturing criminals. We also have tragedies with certain backstories and plenty of close calls. Definitely the highlight of the era.



Power Rangers Mystic Force (2006)

A group of teenagers discover that they possess magical abilities and become witches and wizards to battle the forces of darkness. The series has a revolving door of main villains, but the most notable villains are Koragg and Necrolia.



Eventually more rangers such as the Solaris Knight join the group and even their mentor Udonna regains her powers and becomes the White Ranger. Koragg is even redeemed and becomes the Wolf Warrior.



While not as good as SPD it does have its mystical moments resembling Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings. Definitely worth checking out. Sadly, there was no crossover with SPD.



Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (2007)

What is often considered the black sheep of the Disney era, Operation Overdrive consists of a team of archeologists searching for various treasures across the globe with the ultimate treasure being the five jewels of the Corona Crown. Think Power Rangers meets Indiana Jones. The series also introduces the first Chrome colored Ranger known as the Mercury Ranger.



The villains consist of various factions. Flurious and his forces of Ice, Moltor and his forces of fire, the warlord Kemdor, and the alien race of Fearcats.



The series is perhaps best known for the Anniversary special “Once a Ranger” which saw the Red SPD Ranger, the Green Mystic Force Ranger, the Blue Ninja Storm Ranger, the Yellow Dino Thunder Ranger, and the second Black Mighty Morphin’ Ranger help battle a new foe.

While not the worst season the franchise has ever seen it definitely feels in need of improvement. Though it does have some highlights like the “Once a Ranger” special.



Power Rangers Jungle Fury (2008)

A trio of martial arts students must learn to master new abilities when a fellow student is possessed by an evil spirit known as Dai Shi. They train while also earning their keep by working at their master’s pizza restaurant. Every so often they meet new masters that teach them new abilities and help them master their spirit animals.



Eventually, they add new members such as the White Rhino Ranger and even have the series’ first Purple Ranger when their master acquires his own morpher. There are even three Western exclusive Rangers with the three Spirit Rangers.



The series is definitely an improvement over the last mixing martial arts with superheroes. It also gives insight to Eastern philosophies and teachings. Sadly, there is no crossover with Operation Overdrive.



Power Rangers RPM (2009)

Originally meant to be the final season of the franchise, RPM follows a team of Rangers who protect the dome city of Corinth from an AI computer virus that destroyed most of the world and seeks to destroy humanity with its robot army. Eventually, a duo of Silver and Gold Rangers join the team.



The show stands out and is rather unique with the post-apocalyptic setting and story. The series leans heavily into the feeling of the Mad Max films with the outside being a barren wasteland infested with evil robots.



While not the sendoff most fans would have wanted, it is definitely one of the most drama-filled seasons that is sure to keep your interest with each new episode. Sadly, there is no crossover with Jungle Fury.



The series eventually led to the creation of an alternate timeline with its eventual crossover with Power Rangers Samurai, creating the Power Rangers Multiverse.



Aside from television, the Power Rangers appeared at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park in costume. They even had their own parade float. No specific team appeared; it was always a mix of different teams. It is somewhat similar to when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles appeared at Disney MGM Studios in the 1990s.

In May of 2010 Disney decided to sell the Power Rangers due to the show’s escalating budget and complaints from soccer moms for being too violent for kids. Saban Entertainment would reemerge and offered to buy back the brand for $43 Million.



This would later begin what was known as the Neo-Saban era which lasted from 2011 – 2018 until Hasbro later acquired the Power Rangers IP for $522 Million and currently holds it to this day.



Despite a few dips in quality here and there, overall, the Disney era wasn’t that bad. There were many great characters and stories told that are still enjoyed by fans to this day. A whole generation of kids were introduced to Power Rangers through these shows, allowing them to learn more about the shows that came before.



What are your thoughts on the Disney era? Did you watch any of these seasons growing up? Let us know your experiences with them.