Reedy Creek Improvement District Bill Passes in House and Moves Ahead To the Senate







The HB9B bill to rename and take over Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District passed in the Florida House of Representatives and will now move on to the Florida Senate.

Florida’s House of Representatives voted on the bill today and passed it with a vote of 81 -31. If the bill passes the Senate, Florida will take the special district out of Disney’s control and instead rename it to Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The elected board members would be replaced with a board of five appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis and confirmed by the Senate.

The final vote on the bill will likely happen on Friday in the Florida Senate. It’s expected to pass.

