Rainbow Brite Is Coming To Loungefly For Her 40th Anniversary!







I know this isn’t Disney, but it’s my blog, and I’m excited to report that Loungefly will have Rainbow Brite pieces soon! Several different options are coming in the drop. Rainbow Brite was one of the requests I kept seeing on Instagram, and it’s her 40th anniversary this year, which is on June 27, 1984!

I’m definitely buying some of these! You can sign up now to be notified when they arrive.

Let’s take a look!

Bring color and happiness wherever you go with the Loungefly Rainbow Brite™ Cosplay Mini Backpack. On the front, Rainbow Brite comes to life with embroidered facial features and an iridescent star on her cheek. Her dress continues onto the zipper pocket below, where her Color Belt cinches her outfit together. The stripes of Rainbow Brite’s sleeves appear on the bag’s side pockets, and Rainbow Brite appears with Twink on the bag’s back. Star Sprinkles accompany the backpack’s rainbow-striped shoulder straps, completing the look with an extended burst of color. This accessory makes a shining addition to any outfit and is sure to fight off any forces of darkness and gloom.”

This piece measures 3″ X 5″

“On the front, Rainbow Brite and Twink rest on a cloud that shows her logo. Lift the cloud from its secured snap to reveal four color-blocked card slots underneath! On the back, Rainbow Brite and Twink ride Starlite across a rainbow. This card holder makes a shining addition to any outing and is sure to fight off the forces of darkness and gloom.”



“On the front, Rainbow Brite, Starlite, and Twink travel down a rainbow that leads to Rainbow Land. Color Castle takes shape on the front zipper pocket, where Sprites peek through the castle windows as the Color Kids appear below. Brightly colored Sprites appear on the bag’s side pockets, and Rainbow Brite makes an encore appearance with Twink beneath the bag’s rainbow-striped shoulder straps.”

This piece measures 6″ X 4″.

“The Loungefly Rainbow Brite Castle Group Zip Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane) with glitter trim. Wallet zips closed with shiny gold hardware and includes eight slots for holding cards. Additional features include applique, embossed, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.”

“On the front, brightly colored Sprites join a color-blocked rainbow pattern while a glittery enamel charm takes the shape of a shooting star. Rainbow Brite appears with her horse, Starlite, beneath the bag’s top flap, and she makes an encore appearance with Twink on the bag’s back. A rainbow-striped shoulder strap completes the look with an extended burst of color.”

“On the front, Rainbow Brite rides Starlite through Rainbow Land. Twink appears with the Color Kids below, and a rainbow arch points to Color Castle in the distance. On the back, Rainbow Brite gives her friends a ride through the clouds. Rainbow-striped handles complete the look, giving the bag an extended burst of color.”

There will also be some stationary options available.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!