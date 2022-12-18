Rian Johnson Would Be “Sad” If He Never Made Another Star Wars Film

The 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi is considered one of the most divisive films in cinema history. One half of the handoff enjoys it while the other half hates it. But you can’t argue that ever since its release the Star Wars fandom has never really been the same.





Most critics of the film put the blame on director Rian Johnson with his nearly unlimited creative control over the project. He allegedly received notes from his predecessor J.J. Abrams after he directed 2015’s The Force Awakens, but tossed them out and opted to go in his own direction.



Shortly before the premier of The Last Jedi multiple executives, including Lucasfilm pre-existent Kathleen Kennedy, were so impressed with his work that he was given the opportunity to make his own trilogy. However after the fallout from The Last Jedi those talks have all but vanished.



Johnson has commented on multiple occasions over the years about how he talks with Kennedy and that he hopes to bring his vision to life. But recently Johnson seems more accepting that his trilogy might not come to be.







In a recent interview with The Insider the Knives Out director stated:



“It wouldn’t be the end of the world for anyone, I think. But I would be sad. I love the world. I love the people. I love ‘Star Wars’ fans. I love the passion of how they engage in it. There’s nothing like telling a story in this world and then experiencing people truly connecting to it and letting you know that. It’s extraordinary.“

Despite the criticism for his handling of Star Wars in the past he has since been busy with his Knives Out franchise and partnership with Netflix. Perhaps it may be better for him to “Let the past die” and move on.



Source: Variety