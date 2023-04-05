Questlove on Board for Aristocats Live-Action Adaptation







Deadline reports that Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will be directing a live-action/hybrid reimaging of The Aristocats for Walt Disney Studios. The original film was released by Walt Disney Studios in 1970 about a family of cats set to inherit a lot of money from their owner. However, the wretched butler kidnaps the cats for nefarious reasons and leaves the country. Before it is too late, the cat family must team up with unlikely allies to return to their home country.

Questlove won an Oscar for Best Documentary last year for his film Summer of Soul about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Additionally, he is a founding member of the hip-hop band, The Roots and a six-time Grammy Winner. He is also recognizable as the drummer from The Roots on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Overall, Questlove is a talented, award-winning artist ready to be at the helm of a big production such as the live-action/hybrid version of The Aristocats.

Along with directing the film, Questlove will also be executive producing and overseeing the film’s music. Will Gluck and Keith Bunin will join him as writers of the script, and Tarik Trotter, Shawn Gee, and Zarah Zohlman as co-executive producers on the project.

No date has been given for this live-action/hybrid version of the classic Disney film, The Aristocats. I know that Questlove has a fantastic eye for beauty in film along with a talented ear for music, so I am sure that the film with one note to miss. My favorite song from the original 1970 animated film is “Everybody Wants to Be a Cat” which has a jazzy and swing-like style. I can only hope that Questlove puts his stamp on that iconic song with this new adaptation of the film.

Are you excited about a live-action/hybrid version of The Aristocats live-action film? Let us know in the comments!