Public Domain Mickey Mouse Loves Cardi B’s WAP







I’ve hit public domain Mickey Mouse overload. No more, please! Oh, but it won’t stop. We can now enjoy Walt’s creation laid on top of X-rated music. Joy!

Thanks to Inside the Magic, we learned that Emmy-winning director Jason Gallagher has created a music video starring the free-to-use version of Mickey Mouse on X. Oh, it’s not for kids, though.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse appear to love to jam to Cardi B’s WAP. Enjoy the two mice dancing to Wet … degeneracy.

It's 2024 which means Mickey Mouse as the iconic Steamboat Willie is officially in the public domain. I believe this makes me the first person in the history of the world to legally reinterpret the character. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/HMLS0zHzZp — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) January 1, 2024

In case the X post (tweet) goes down, here’s what Jason Gallagher had to say:

“It’s 2024 which means Mickey Mouse as the iconic Steamboat Willie is officially in the public domain. I believe this makes me the first person in the history of the world to legally reinterpret the character. Enjoy!“

What’s next? Seriously? We’ve had multiple horror movies announced, along with Steamboat Willie-themed games. Where do we go from here? Is Wood Rocket creating an adult Mickey parody, too?

The fight for Mickey Mouse’s soul is going to be a hellish one for the Walt Disney Company. However, this isn’t the first time that Walt’s creation has been used in a non-family-friendly way.

In the 1970s, an attempt was made to protest copyright law with Mickey Mouse Meets the Air Pirates. It ended with a costly lawsuit for the comic artist. You can learn more about it in Comic Book Confidential, linked below!

I love parody, but what we’re seeing in the first two days of the New Year is just lazy people slapping Mickey Mouse on top of unrelated media. It would be nice to think someone will create something original and outdo Disney at their own game using its own icon, but I doubt it will happen.

Screw it. Bring back the Air Pirates and finish what Dan O’Neill started 53 years ago.

[Source: Inside the Magic]

[Source: X]