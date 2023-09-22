Pre-Orders For Día De Muertos Barbie and Ken 2023 Are Now Available







I know this isn’t Disney or theme park news per say, but I wanted to share with doll collectors that the popular Día De Muertos (Day of the Dead ) Barbie and Ken dolls 2023 are available for pre-order.

Día De Muertos Barbie

Estimated November or late October delivery.

Amazon- $75

Entertainment Earth – $74.99

“The Barbie Dia De Muertos series honors the customs, symbols and rituals often seen throughout the festive time of remembrance. Barbie doll is radiant in a pink ruffled dress decorated with sugar skulls and colorful flowers! Delicate butterflies crown her calavera face paint, and she holds her own tiny ofrenda. May the 2023 Dia De Muertos Barbie doll become a treasured holiday tradition. Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.”

Barbie 2023 Dia De Muertos Ken Doll

Entertainment Earth – $74.99

“The Barbie Dia De Muertos series honors the customs, symbols and rituals often seen throughout the festive time of remembrance. Ken doll is strikingly handsome in a blue jacket with embroidered bone detail at the lapels. A sugar skull-accented hat frames his calavera face paint. May the 2023 Dia De Muertos Ken doll become a treasured holiday tradition! Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary. For ages 6 and up.”

I just wanted to share these dolls as I know we have a lot of doll collectors who follow the site from time to time and the Día De Muertos Barbie dolls are usually very popular.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!