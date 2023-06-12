Potato and Onion Webb Appetizer at Finnegan’s Universal Studios Florida Review







One of the more divisive table service (full service) restaurants inside the theme parks at Universal Orlando Resort is Finnegan’s Bar and Grill. However, the potato and onion webb appetizer continues to be popular at Finnegan’s Bar and Grill.

Finnegan’s Bar and Grill resembles an Irish bar in a New York setting. Since Finnegan’s resides in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida, that makes sense. This place draws in crowds of local fans of Universal Orlando Resort. This full-service option grows in popularity exponentially during the Halloween Horror Nights season.

Nonetheless, Finnegan’s sometimes receives low marks from visitors, especially on busy weekend evenings in terms of food quality. Even though this place often has live music, the inconsistent food quality drives divisive opinions.

Recent Visit to Finnegan’s Bar and Grill

During a recent visit to Universal Studios Florida theme park, we ordered several appetizers at Finnegan’s. Finnegan’s Potato and Onion Webb appetizer stands out as a unique option on this menu. This starter costs $9.95. The menu description reads, “thinly sliced potatoes and onions, hand-dipped in beer batter, crisply fried golden brown. Served with malt vinegar.”

Potato and Onion Webb

This appetizer provides good value for something costing under $10. The potatoes and onion strings receive a healthy amount of batter before being fried. These half-shoestrings french fries and half-onion ring creations look like a “Webb” of fried food.

Though we prefer our malt vinegar on authentic fish and chips, the malt vinegar enhances this appetizer. When these arrive at your table hot and fresh, you see why they remain popular at Finnegan’s Bar and Grill.

However, our latest experience with them looked like the potato and onion goodness received more than a healthy amount of batter. Based on that, the grease factor was more than usual. We also found that the appetizer lost quality quicker than expected when getting cold.

This appetizer presents guests with an impressive start to their meal. Nevertheless, guests should be ready to eat this when it is warm. We will order this again based on previous positive experiences with it. For more reviews of menu items at Finnegans’s Bar and Grill, we have placed some below. As always, eat like you mean it!