Popular Imagineer Joe Rohde To Be Made A Disney Legend







Each year Disney honors various important Disney-related people by making them Disney Legends. According to Disney, they try to find those who have” pushed the envelope of creativity, challenged conventional wisdom, and broken the restraints of the status quo in search of new possibilities and excellence.”

The award is presented as part of the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that takes place in Anaheim, California. This year, several individuals are being honored, including legendary Imagineer Joe Rohde.

Joe Rohde has been a fan favorite for years. He left the Walt Disney Company on January 4, 2021, over three years ago. Rohde worked at Disney since 1980, starting out as a model designer and scenic painter for EPCOT. He also worked on Captain EO 3-D, the Norway pavilion, and the Adventures Club bar in Pleasure Island. He later became the lead designer for Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Aulani in Hawaii.

Rohde later was in charge of Pandora- The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the conversion from Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! in Disney California Adventure.

Here is what Joe Rohde posted to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rohde (@joerohde)



“Check it out! I’m honored along with some other pretty cool folks to join the 2024 class of Disney Legends at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event…if you’ve never been, take it from me, it really is ultimate.

While I am flattered and proud to receive such recognition, the real honors go to the people who gave me a chance, the people who mentored and guided me, the people who forgave me when I did foolish things, the people who trusted me to direct them and lead them, the people who actually did the work with their own hands, my family who put up with decades of my coming and going, and not least the guests and audiences who receive all of our work with such enthusiasm.

And, regardless of whatever accomplishment warrants this honor, there would be no Disney Legends at all if not for the most legendary, Walt Disney himself, whose creative impact on an entire century will always far outpace any legends who trail in his wake.

As for me, I will have to decide whether I want to memorialize my handprints, or figure out some way to press the side of my head with my earrings into the cement. …in any case…see you there.”

It’s only fitting that Disney finally make him a “Disney Legend.”

He is among several others who will be given the award, including Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams.

Rohde truly deserves this honor. I was surprised he wasn’t already honored before.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!