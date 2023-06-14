Pixar Releases Trailer For Their Upcoming 2024 Film ‘Elio’







Just ahead of the release of their upcoming film Elemental, Pixar has just released the first trailer for their 2024 film Elio. The film is being written and directed by Adrian Molina, the co-director and writer for Pixar’s 2017 film Coco and also served as associate producer on Turning Red.

For a while the film has been rather vague in its premise (as most Disney and Pixar films are) but now we have a clearer understanding for the direction the film is heading in.



The official synopsis for the film reads: “Elio Solis, an eleven-year-old boy who is unable to fit in, finds himself transported across the galaxy at the Communiverse and is mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for our planet Earth, after making contact with aliens.“







The trailer starts out with Elio’s mother, who appears to be a personnel at a United States Air Force base. We see the control room lights up with messages saying “Bring us your leader“. Elio then tries to call his mother, but she is unable to respond, so he says, “I love you,” before being sucked up into what appears to be a dimensional rift.







Elio then finds himself in a council chamber of the U.A.S. (United Advanced Species) surrounded by other alien species. They all assume that he is the leader of planet Earth. At first, he tries to tell him that he isn’t, but once they prepare to wipe his memory, he quickly changes his assertion and states that he is, in fact Earth’s leader.







Elio is then accepted as a guest while the council considers letting Earth join the U.A.S. While staying there, Elio seems to befriend Ambassador Grigon (Voiced by: Brad Garrett).



The sci-fi adventure film is set for a March 1st, 2024 release. Hopefully, Pixar will be able to turn themselves around from their recent strain of bad luck, and Disney tries to promote this film.