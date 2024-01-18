Pixar Alumni Returns to Join the ‘Inside Out 2’ Cast!







Poor Riley. Inside Out 2 is going to do some terrible things to this kid’s mental state. We already know Anxiety is the newest emotion, but there are still more incoming.

Today, thanks to Variety, we learned that a Pixar alumni will join the Inside Out 2 cast. Veteran voice actor June Squibb has joined the upcoming sequel.

Her role is still a secret for some reason. Since there are three more emotions yet to be named, things may stay under wraps until the first full trailer comes out.

If I were a betting man, I’d wager the remaining emotions are fear, envy, and embarrassment. I could see the newest cast member fitting into one of these.

Squibb’s last Pixar role was in the direct-to-steaming Soul, where she voiced Gerel. Soul recently had a limited theatrical release, which sadly didn’t do very well.

Before 2020, she had also voiced Margaret (the Store Owner) in Toy Story 4. However, Squibb’s credits expand beyond voice acting, with stints in several TV shows spanning back to 1985.

Synopsis:

Disney and Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

For more on June Squibb, check out this CBS Sunday Morning spotlight:

Inside Out 2, directed by Kelsey Mann, will hit theatres in June of this year. It may be the one Pixar film in the past four years to propel the studio back to where it used to be.

What do you think will happen to Riley in the next film? Let us know below!

[Source: Variety]