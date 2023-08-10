Photos of Halloween Decorations in The Magic Kingdom







It’s time for Halloween at the Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is kicking off on Friday, and we have a look at the decorations that are popping up around Main Street U.S.A. thanks to our friend @LaReinaCreole on Twitter.

FYI @LaReinaCreole will be live-streaming the opening of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party on Friday! You can watch her on Friday via the link below!

Check out all the fantastic decorations that are now in the park!

A window display featuring new Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise.

I love this new candle!

Display of Halloween merchandise

Look at all those Jack-o-lanterns!

I absolutely love this t-shirt!

I always enjoy villains merchandise.

Halloween is one of the best times to visit the Magic Kingdom! I hope any of you visiting during this time have a fantastic trip.

Thanks to @LaReinaCreole for the images! Please give her a follow and subscribe to her channel.