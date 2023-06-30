Oscar Award-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Has Passed Away At Age 89







Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning actor who entertained us for over six decades, passed away at 89. The actor leaves behind over a hundred films and TV show appearances, including classics like Edward Scissorhands and The Last Unicorn.

Variety broke the news of Alan Arkin’s death early this morning. The actor had passed away in his Carlsbad, California home. Arkin is survived by three sons (Adam, Anthony, and Matthew) and his wife, Suzanne.

Arkin’s Hollywood career started in the 1950s. Since then, he has been part of multiple beloved now Disney-owned properties like The Santa Clause and The Muppets. He also appeared in the 2019 live-action Dumbo film as J. Griffin Remington, a role created just for the film.

Alan Arkin won an Oscar for best supporting actor in 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine. The actor, who is typically soft-spoken and very dry with humor, humbly accepted the award while also briefly holding back a tear as he thanked his wife and children for their support.

Little Miss Sunshine was a surprisingly touching Fox Searchlight film. Alan Arkin’s role, while not huge, was one of the most memorable parts of the movie.

After that, Arkin appeared in many more pictures, including acting alongside Ben Affleck in the thriller Argo. In the late 2010s, he worked with Michael Douglas on the TV series The Kominsky Method.

I was first introduced to Alan Arkin’s work in The Last Unicorn, where he voiced the less-than-adept Schmendrick the Magician. Not long after that, I saw him again in what has become my favorite cult classic, The Return of Captain Invincible.

I grew up in Lutz when Edward Scissorhands was being filmed in the neighborhood that I now call home. We’d sometimes drive down the stretch of road that cuts through where the Tim Burton movie was being shot. We caught a glimpse of Alan Arkin one time.

