Op Ed: Disney Fans Are Turning on The Disney Live-Action Films With “Snow White”







It seems that fans have finally decided that the live-action “remakes” are getting out of hand, and they are starting to mock the decisions by Disney. The upcoming ‘Snow White’ film has become the turning point as many are voicing concerns over Disney not hiring actors with Dwarfism to play the beloved characters. Instead opting to cast diverse individuals of normal stature.

Of course, many are using the “racism” argument, saying that people are against this film because the lead actress not being white was what we saw with the live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ But many are angry over Disney’s choice to play it “safe” by not casting actors with Dwarfism, or similar conditions, for fear of backlash. In doing so, people argue that it moves past being progressive to being regressive.

Again, those with Dwarfism are not all white, all straight, or all male.

People are speaking out on social media.

Just Disney, for example, posted a lot of support for the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.” In those threads, not liking the film usually resulted in the majority of commenters siding with Disney. But now, the majority of commenters are calling out the “regressive” casting choices that seem to have been made.

All Just Disney did was post this image, and it set off quite a tizzy in the comments.

Given many of the changes rumored for this film, it is not Disney’s Snow White. From there not being seven dwarfs, to no kiss, now the “Fairest of them all” line means “whos the most just.” It’s becoming a completely different story. While it works for other studios, Disney is leveraging their animated classic as the source material for this “reimaging.”

Disney could have created a brand new story inspired by “Snow White” and called it something else. I think they would have a lot less pushback than they are getting tying this version of “Snow White” to the 85-year-old film.

Which brings me to the most logical choice Disney can make with these live-action remakes. They need to cancel these projects and create something new. People hate these films when they don’t make many changes from the original animation, and they hate these films when they make them completely unrecognizable.

Given declining public opinion, it might be time to stop “reinventing the wheel” and just make a normal wheel.