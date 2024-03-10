Nintendo and Illumination Announce Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel on Mar10 Day







Today Nintendo and Illumination announced that a new Super Mario Bros. Movie is in the works with a release date set for April 3, 2026 in the United State and most markets. Other markets will receive releases throughout April, 2026.

The announcement was made in a video for Mar10 Day (Mario Day.)

Happy #MAR10Day! To mark the occasion, please take a look at this video for the latest news about Mario. pic.twitter.com/MC33jhj3Ju — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2024

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto mentioned a couple of times that they want to broaden the world further for the second film. I’m assuming that means new characters and worlds to explore.

We’ll let you know the details once we’re ready to share more. This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We’re thinking about broadening Mario’s world further, and it’ll have a bright and fun story. We hope you’ll look forward to it! [2/2] — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2024

Illumination’s Chris Meledandri stated that the directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, will return along with the Illumination Studios Paris that did the first film.

Currently, storyboards and set designs for new environments are being done now, with animation “starting soon.”

It was also announced that the Switch remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door will release on May 23, 2024.

The original release was on Game Cube, but this version will have updated graphics and some other changes.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Luigi’s Mansion 2 is also getting an updated version for the Nintendo Switch of the 2013 Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon for Nintendo DS.

Are you ready for a spooky summer full of

paranormal puzzles? Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD comes to#NintendoSwitch June 27th!https://t.co/IIsLpCS5Rc pic.twitter.com/o94BIm0sWx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2024

It arrives on June 27, 2024.

