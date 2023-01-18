‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Scalers And Bitty Boomers Coming Soon!

Christmas is over, so let’s talk about next Christmas! With only eleven months left until Sandy Claws returns, it’s best to plan ahead and start stocking up. Thankfully NECA and Entertainment Earth have some festive items in store for those who like their holidays a little more macabre.

NECA’s line of 2″ Scalers is coming back, this time with Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas characters. The scalers can attach to your headphone cables or any cord, really. They’re not so much functional as decorative.

You can collect three icons of Henry Selick’s stop-motion masterpiece: Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero. The trio should be in stores this July. Scalers cost around $6-$10, depending on the retailer.

If you’re the kind of person who feels that others around you should listen to your eclectic taste in music, then Bitty Boomers are for you. So take them into public toilets and tell everyone you love Minnie Pearl’s Lookin’ For A Feller album!

Entertainment Earth has two The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Bitty Boomers speakers for pre-order. Jack Skellington and Santa Jack. The speakers are $19.99 each and will be available in March.

Two Bitty Boomers can be paired up to create wireless stereo sound. Each speaker has a 30′ wireless range, and a full charge can last around 4+ hours. In addition, each speaker comes with a micro USB charging cable. Sorry, no USB-C yet.

Another feature of the Bitty Boomers is that they can act as a selfie remote. Not bad for a 2″ tall speaker for $19.99.

What do you think of NECA’s Scalers and The Nightmare Before Christmas speakers? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: NECA]

[Source: NECA]

[Source: NECA]

[Source: Entertainment Earth]

[Source: Entertainment Earth]