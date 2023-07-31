Nightmare Before Christmas Dooney and Bourke Pieces Have Released







The highly anticipated Dooney and Bourke Nightmare Before Christmas pieces have dropped on Shop Disney and in the parks! The design features a white background, black and white characters, and pops of red color! They are definitely striking!

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 9” H x 9” W x 3” D with a strap drop length: 26” L

“What’s this? What’s this? There’s color everywhere What’s this? There’s white things in the air! Well, it’s actually a very chic crossbody from Dooney & Bourke. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the coated cotton bag has an allover design featuring the inhabitants of Halloween Town, including Jack Skellington, Sally and Dr. Finkelstein.

Allover pattern inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas*

Characters include Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, Mayor and Dr. Finkelstein

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather finishings

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior keyhook

Detachable, adjustable leather shoulder strap with snap hooks

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet“

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed) with a strap length of 7.”

“The inhabitants of Halloween Town are featured in the allover design of this wallet by Dooney & Bourke. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the coated cotton purse has compartments to help keep things organized and there’s a detachable wrist strap for added convenience.

Allover character print featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, Dr. Finkelstein, Zero and Mayor*

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Goldtone hardware

Removable leather wrist strap

Lined“

These pieces are now available on ShopDisney.com and in the parks!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!