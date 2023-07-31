Nightmare Before Christmas Dooney and Bourke Pieces Have Released

The highly anticipated Dooney and Bourke Nightmare Before Christmas pieces have dropped on Shop Disney and in the parks! The design features a white background, black and white characters, and pops of red color! They are definitely striking!
Let’s take a look!
Nightmare Before Christmas Dooney and Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248
This piece measures 9” H x 9” W x 3” D with a strap drop length: 26” L
“What’s this? What’s this? There’s color everywhere What’s this? There’s white things in the air! Well, it’s actually a very chic crossbody from Dooney & Bourke. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the coated cotton bag has an allover design featuring the inhabitants of Halloween Town, including Jack Skellington, Sally and Dr. Finkelstein.
- Allover pattern inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas*
- Characters include Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, Mayor and Dr. Finkelstein
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather finishings
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior keyhook
- Detachable, adjustable leather shoulder strap with snap hooks
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
Nightmare Before Christmas Dooney and Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188
This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed) with a strap length of 7.”
“The inhabitants of Halloween Town are featured in the allover design of this wallet by Dooney & Bourke. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the coated cotton purse has compartments to help keep things organized and there’s a detachable wrist strap for added convenience.
- Allover character print featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, Dr. Finkelstein, Zero and Mayor*
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with braided leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Goldtone hardware
- Removable leather wrist strap
- Lined“
These pieces are now available on ShopDisney.com and in the parks!
