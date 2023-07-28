Newly Reopened Trail’s End Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Menu and Pricing

The newly refurbished Trail’s End restaurant has reopened at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. The location is now a quick-service dining option. Now we have a list of the menu items and pricing.
Let’s take a look!
Breakfast
- Bounty Platter -12.99
Scrambled Eggs, French Toast Sticks, Potato Barrels, and a Biscuit served with Bacon and Sausage.
- Harvest Platter -12.49
Plant-based Waffle, Plant-based Eggs, Jackfruit, Plant-based Rell, and Potato Barrels
- Mickey Shaped Waffles – 10.49
Served with your choice of Bacon, Savage, or Potato Barrels
- Chicken and Egg Biscuit with Potato Barrels – $9.29
- Fried Chicken Breast, Egg, and Cheese on a Biscuit with Potato Barrels
- Sausage Breakfast Croissant Sandwich – $8.99
Fresh-baked Croissant with Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar served with Potato Barrels
-
Bacon Breakfast Croissant Sandwich – $8.99Fresh-baked Croissant with Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar served with Potato Barrels
Guests 9 and under
Little Cowpoke Meal
(Served with Grapes and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small DASANI Bottled Water)
Mickey-Shaped Waffles – $7.59
Oatmeal – $6.59
Side
- Biscuits and Gravy – $3.99
- Oatmeal – $4.99
- Bacon – $2.99
- Potato Barrels – $2.49
- Bread Pudding – $4.79
- French Toast Sticks – $3.49
- Sausage- $2.99
Bakery
Specialty Coffees (Featuring Freshly brewed Joffrey’s coffee available hot or cold)
Campfire S’mores Latte – $4.99
Espresso blended with Swiss Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, and topped with Whipped Cream, Graham Cracker Crumbs, and Mini Marshmallows.
Strawberry Shortcake Latte -$4.99
Latte with a shot of Espresso, Strawberry Syrup, and Vanilla topped with Whipped Cream and Crumbled Vanilla Wafers
Wilderness Bark Latte – $4.99
Chocolate-Hazelnut Latte
Gold Rush Latte – $4.99
Vanilla Latte with Caramel
Caffe Latte – $4.29
Cappuccino – $3.99
Americano – $2.49
Espresso – $2.40
Lunch / Dinner Menu
Family Meals
Barbecued Ribs Full-Slab Meal – $30.99
Fried Chicken 8-Piece Meal – $26.99
Half-Slab Barbecued Ribs and 4-Piece Fried Chicken – $28.99
Fresh Fixin’s
Angus Cheeseburger – $12.29
Grilled Angus Burger topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Brioche Bun served with French Fries.
Fort Wilderness Vegetable Burger – $11.99
Served with Balsamic Onions served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce and Tomato and served with French Fries
Barbecued Pulled Pork Sandwich – $10.79
10-hour Smoked Pulled Pork and Barbecue Sauce topped with Creamy Slaw on a Brioche Bun served with French Fries
8 Piece Chicken Breats Nuggets – $10.49
Served with French Fries
Home-Style Meal Options
Barbecued Ribs Half-Slab Meal – $15.49
Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Fried Chicken 2-Piece Meal – $10.49
Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Pizza
Family-Sized Pepperoni Pizza – $19.99
Family-Sized Cheese Pizza – $18.99
Family-Sized Smokehouse Pizza – $20.99
House-smoked Brisket, Sausage, and Pepperoni
Family-Sized Vegetable Pizza – $19.99
Garlic-seasoned blend of Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Yellow Squash, and Mushrooms
Salads
Fort Wilderness Garden Salad with Chicken – $11.29
Fort Wilderness Garden Salad– $9.29
Pioneer Berry Salad with Chicken – $11.29
Pioneer Berry Salad – $9.29
Sides
- French Fries – $4.49
- Macaroni & Cheese – $4.49
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy – $4.49
- Coleslaw – $3.49
Kids Meals
Ham Sandwich – $7.79
Turkey Sandwich – $7.79
Served with choice of Sides and a Beverage. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions.
Desserts
Strawberry Shortcake -$5.99
Nestlé® Mickey Premium Bar– $5.99
Nestlé® Mickey Ice Cream Sandwich – $5.99
Raspberry Cupcake – $5.49
Vanilla Cupcake with Raspberry Buttercream and White Chocolate Crisp Pearls
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Push Pop – $4.99
Specialty Beverages
