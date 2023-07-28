Newly Reopened Trail’s End Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Menu and Pricing

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0
(Image credit: Disney)


The newly refurbished Trail’s End restaurant has reopened at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. The location is now a quick-service dining option. Now we have a list of the menu items and pricing.

Let’s take a look!

Breakfast 

  • Bounty Platter -12.99
    Scrambled Eggs, French Toast Sticks, Potato Barrels, and a Biscuit served with Bacon and Sausage.
  • Harvest Platter -12.49
    Plant-based Waffle, Plant-based Eggs, Jackfruit, Plant-based Rell, and Potato Barrels
  • Mickey Shaped Waffles – 10.49
    Served with your choice of Bacon, Savage, or Potato Barrels
  • Chicken and Egg Biscuit with Potato Barrels – $9.29
  • Fried Chicken Breast, Egg, and Cheese on a Biscuit with Potato Barrels
  • Sausage Breakfast Croissant Sandwich – $8.99
    Fresh-baked Croissant with Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar served with Potato Barrels
  • Bacon Breakfast Croissant Sandwich – $8.99
    Fresh-baked Croissant with Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar served with Potato Barrels

Guests 9 and under
Little Cowpoke Meal

(Served with Grapes and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small DASANI Bottled Water)

Mickey-Shaped Waffles – $7.59

Oatmeal – $6.59

Served with your choice of Sides and a Small Lowfat Milk or Small DASANI® Bottled Water. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions

Side

  • Biscuits and Gravy – $3.99
  • Oatmeal – $4.99
  • Bacon – $2.99
  • Potato Barrels – $2.49
  • Bread Pudding – $4.79
  • French Toast Sticks – $3.49
  • Sausage- $2.99

Bakery

Specialty Coffees (Featuring Freshly brewed Joffrey’s coffee available hot or cold)

Campfire S’mores Latte – $4.99

Espresso blended with Swiss Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, and topped with Whipped Cream, Graham Cracker Crumbs, and Mini Marshmallows.

Strawberry Shortcake Latte -$4.99

Latte with a shot of Espresso, Strawberry Syrup, and Vanilla topped with Whipped Cream and Crumbled Vanilla Wafers

Wilderness Bark Latte – $4.99

Chocolate-Hazelnut Latte

Gold Rush Latte – $4.99

Vanilla Latte with Caramel

Caffe Latte – $4.29

Cappuccino – $3.99

Americano – $2.49

Espresso – $2.40

Lunch / Dinner Menu

Family Meals

Barbecued Ribs Full-Slab Meal – $30.99

Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (Serves 2 to 4)

Fried Chicken 8-Piece Meal – $26.99

Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese (Serves 2 to 4)

Half-Slab Barbecued Ribs and 4-Piece Fried Chicken – $28.99

Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (Serves 2 to 4)

Fresh Fixin’s

Angus Cheeseburger – $12.29

Grilled Angus Burger topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Brioche Bun served with French Fries.

Fort Wilderness Vegetable Burger – $11.99

Served with Balsamic Onions served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce and Tomato and served with French Fries

Barbecued Pulled Pork Sandwich – $10.79

10-hour Smoked Pulled Pork and Barbecue Sauce topped with Creamy Slaw on a Brioche Bun served with French Fries

8 Piece Chicken Breats Nuggets – $10.49

Served with French Fries

Home-Style Meal Options

Barbecued Ribs Half-Slab Meal – $15.49

Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Fried Chicken 2-Piece Meal – $10.49
Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Pizza

Family-Sized Pepperoni Pizza – $19.99

Family-Sized Cheese Pizza – $18.99

Family-Sized Smokehouse Pizza – $20.99

House-smoked Brisket, Sausage, and Pepperoni

Family-Sized Vegetable Pizza – $19.99

Garlic-seasoned blend of Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Yellow Squash, and Mushrooms

Salads

Fort Wilderness Garden Salad with Chicken – $11.29

Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Mix with Chicken, Radish, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, and Tomato served with choice of Dressing on the side

Fort Wilderness Garden Salad– $9.29

Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Mix with Radish, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, and Tomato served with choice of Dressing on the side

Pioneer Berry Salad with Chicken – $11.29

Grilled Chicken, Spring Greens, Fresh Berries, Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans, and Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side

Pioneer Berry Salad – $9.29

Spring Greens, Fresh Berries, Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans, and Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side

Sides

  • French Fries – $4.49
  • Macaroni & Cheese – $4.49
  • Mashed Potatoes & Gravy – $4.49
  • Coleslaw – $3.49

Kids Meals

Ham Sandwich – $7.79

Served with choice of Sides and a Beverage. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions

Turkey Sandwich – $7.79

Served with choice of Sides and a Beverage. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions.

Uncrustables – $6.79
Served with choice of Sides and a Beverage. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake -$5.99

Nestlé® Mickey Premium Bar– $5.99

Nestlé® Mickey Ice Cream Sandwich – $5.99

Raspberry Cupcake – $5.49

Vanilla Cupcake with Raspberry Buttercream and White Chocolate Crisp Pearls

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Push Pop – $4.99

Layered Cake, Pastry Cream, and Caramelized Pineapple in a fun Push Pop

Specialty Beverages


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.