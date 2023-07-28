Newly Reopened Trail’s End Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Menu and Pricing







The newly refurbished Trail’s End restaurant has reopened at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. The location is now a quick-service dining option. Now we have a list of the menu items and pricing.

Breakfast

Bounty Platter -12.99

Scrambled Eggs, French Toast Sticks, Potato Barrels, and a Biscuit served with Bacon and Sausage.

Harvest Platter -12.49

Plant-based Waffle, Plant-based Eggs, Jackfruit, Plant-based Rell, and Potato Barrels

Mickey Shaped Waffles – 10.49

Served with your choice of Bacon, Savage, or Potato Barrels

Chicken and Egg Biscuit with Potato Barrels – $9.29

Fried Chicken Breast, Egg, and Cheese on a Biscuit with Potato Barrels

Sausage Breakfast Croissant Sandwich – $8.99 Fresh-baked Croissant with Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar served with Potato Barrels

Bacon Breakfast Croissant Sandwich – $8.99 Fresh-baked Croissant with Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar served with Potato Barrels

Guests 9 and under

Little Cowpoke Meal

(Served with Grapes and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small DASANI Bottled Water)

Mickey-Shaped Waffles – $7.59

Oatmeal – $6.59

Served with your choice of Sides and a Small Lowfat Milk or Small DASANI® Bottled Water. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions

Side

Biscuits and Gravy – $3.99

Oatmeal – $4.99

Bacon – $2.99

Potato Barrels – $2.49

Bread Pudding – $4.79

French Toast Sticks – $3.49

– $3.49 Sausage- $2.99

Bakery

Cornbread Loaf -$6.49

Chocolate Creme Cupcake – $5.49 Devil's Food Cupcake with Cookies 'n Cream Buttercream and Chocolate Wafer "Ears"

Mickey Brownie – $5.29

S'mores Cookie – $3.99

Chocolate Turtle Brownie – $4.49 Chocolate Brownie with Caramel, Walnuts, and Chocolate Chips

Cinnamon Roll – $4.49

Danish Assortment – $4.29

Fort Fruity Cookie – $3.99

Hot Cocoa Cookie – $3.99

Milk Chocolate-Toffee Cookie – $3.99

– $3.99 Muffin Assortment – $3.99

Specialty Coffees (Featuring Freshly brewed Joffrey’s coffee available hot or cold)

Campfire S’mores Latte – $4.99

Espresso blended with Swiss Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, and topped with Whipped Cream, Graham Cracker Crumbs, and Mini Marshmallows.

Strawberry Shortcake Latte -$4.99

Latte with a shot of Espresso, Strawberry Syrup, and Vanilla topped with Whipped Cream and Crumbled Vanilla Wafers

Wilderness Bark Latte – $4.99

Chocolate-Hazelnut Latte

Gold Rush Latte – $4.99

Vanilla Latte with Caramel

Caffe Latte – $4.29

Cappuccino – $3.99

Americano – $2.49

Espresso – $2.40

Lunch / Dinner Menu

Family Meals

Barbecued Ribs Full-Slab Meal – $30.99

Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (Serves 2 to 4)

Fried Chicken 8-Piece Meal – $26.99 Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese (Serves 2 to 4)

Half-Slab Barbecued Ribs and 4-Piece Fried Chicken – $28.99 Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (Serves 2 to 4)

Fresh Fixin’s

Angus Cheeseburger – $12.29

Grilled Angus Burger topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Brioche Bun served with French Fries.

Fort Wilderness Vegetable Burger – $11.99

Served with Balsamic Onions served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce and Tomato and served with French Fries

Barbecued Pulled Pork Sandwich – $10.79

10-hour Smoked Pulled Pork and Barbecue Sauce topped with Creamy Slaw on a Brioche Bun served with French Fries

8 Piece Chicken Breats Nuggets – $10.49

Served with French Fries

Home-Style Meal Options

Barbecued Ribs Half-Slab Meal – $15.49

Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Fried Chicken 2-Piece Meal – $10.49

Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Pizza

Family-Sized Pepperoni Pizza – $19.99

Family-Sized Cheese Pizza – $18.99

Family-Sized Smokehouse Pizza – $20.99

House-smoked Brisket, Sausage, and Pepperoni

Family-Sized Vegetable Pizza – $19.99

Garlic-seasoned blend of Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Yellow Squash, and Mushrooms

Salads

Fort Wilderness Garden Salad with Chicken – $11.29

Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Mix with Chicken, Radish, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, and Tomato served with choice of Dressing on the side

Fort Wilderness Garden Salad– $9.29 Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Mix with Radish, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, and Tomato served with choice of Dressing on the side

Pioneer Berry Salad with Chicken – $11.29 Grilled Chicken, Spring Greens, Fresh Berries, Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans, and Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side Pioneer Berry Salad – $9.29 Spring Greens, Fresh Berries, Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans, and Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side

Sides

French Fries – $4.49

Macaroni & Cheese – $4.49

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy – $4.49

Coleslaw – $3.49

Kids Meals

Ham Sandwich – $7.79

Served with choice of Sides and a Beverage. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions

Turkey Sandwich – $7.79 Served with choice of Sides and a Beverage. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions. Uncrustables – $6.79 Served with choice of Sides and a Beverage. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake -$5.99 Nestlé® Mickey Premium Bar– $5.99 Nestlé® Mickey Ice Cream Sandwich – $5.99 Raspberry Cupcake – $5.49 Vanilla Cupcake with Raspberry Buttercream and White Chocolate Crisp Pearls Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Push Pop – $4.99 Layered Cake, Pastry Cream, and Caramelized Pineapple in a fun Push Pop

Specialty Beverages

LiveWire Crystal Shiso Mojito – $12.00 Casa Magdalena Rum, Coconut, Shiso, and Lime Social Hour Cocktails Whiskey Mule – $12.00 New York Distilling Company Ragtime Rye Whiskey and Ginger Beer Siponey Royale Whiskey Spritz – $12.00 Rye Whiskey, Wildflower Honey, Lemon Juice, and Sparkling Water Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary– $11.00 12-oz Can – Cutwater Vodka blended with Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary Mix High Noon Sun Sips Vodka & Soda Pineapple– $11.00 Vodka and Soda with flavors of Pineapple RAMONA Blood Orange Wine Spritz – $11.00 Lightly sparkling Sicilian Wine mixed with Organic Blood Orange Juice More menu items are available for allergy-friendly options, beer and more. What do you think? Comment and let us know!