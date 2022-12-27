New Year’s Eve Food and Beverage Offerings Coming to Walt Disney World

2022 is almost over and to celebrate Walt Disney World has some amazing food and beverage offerings for New Year’s Eve! Some items are available now or will be available for a couple of days. The Disney Parks Blog has given us a peek at the offerings!

Let’s take a look!

Celebration Charcuterie & Cheese– cured meats, duck confit, aged cheeses, savory cookies, and accompaniments (Available Dec. 31 and Jan. 1)

Available at Various Resorts

World Premiere at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Intermission at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

End Zone at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available Dec. 31 only)

2023 Celebration Mickey Piñata: Chocolate Mickey Piñata filled with white chocolate mousse, chocolate sponge cake, and fresh strawberries (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Jiko – The Cooking Place (Available Dec. 24 through 31)

Holiday Feast: Bone-in ribeye, preserved lemon, and almond haricot verts with herb-roasted potatoes, roasted radicchio, and tart cherry wine reduction

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available Dec. 31 only; mobile order available)

Pomegranate Trifle Salute: Trifle layered with pastry cream, yellow cake, pomegranate prosecco sauce, gold confetti, and shimmering pomegranate boba (New)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace (Available Dec. 30 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Strawberries and Champagne Tart: Champagne panna cotta, crisp pearls, and strawberry mousse with strawberry gelee topped with strawberry whipped cream, white chocolate décor, and strawberries (New)

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli (Available Dec. 27 through Jan. 1)

Mickey Brownie: Brownie with ganache, sparkly sprinkles, and chocolate décor (New)

Trattoria al Forno (Available Dec. 31 only)

Steak al Forno: Yukon potatoes, cipollini agrodolce, and chianti reduction

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill (Available Dec. 31 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Millionaire Shortbread Bar: Shortbread cookie topped with caramel, chocolate ganache, toffee pieces, and salty pretzels (New)

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Dahlia Lounge (Available Dec. 27 through Jan. 1)

Moondust: Freixenet Blanc de Blancs Cava, lemonade, house-made cherry berry simple syrup, and gold ‘moon’ luster dust (New)

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood

Filet of Beef & Pil-Pil Prawns with Manchego -potato purée, forest mushrooms, and Rioja wine-fig jam (New) (Available Dec. 31 only)

-potato purée, forest mushrooms, and Rioja wine-fig jam (Available Dec. 31 only) Clock Strikes 12 : Chocolate hazelnut mousse with orange sauce and champagne foam (New) (Available Dec. 31 only)

: Chocolate hazelnut mousse with orange sauce and champagne foam (Available Dec. 31 only) Moondust: Freixenet Blanc de Blancs Cava, lemonade, house-made cherry berry simple syrup, and gold ‘moon’ luster dust (New) (Available Dec. 27 through Jan. 1)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Cítricos (Available Dec. 31 only)

New Year’s Eve Enhancements : Siberian Sturgeon Caviar, Royal Osetra Caviar, house-made fettuccine with truffle butter, sunchoke purée, and choice of white alba or black Perigord truffles (New)

: Siberian Sturgeon Caviar, Royal Osetra Caviar, house-made fettuccine with truffle butter, sunchoke purée, and choice of white alba or black Perigord truffles New York Strip of American Waygu: Potato confit, root spinach, wild mushroom, and trio of steak sauces (New)

Potato confit, root spinach, wild mushroom, and trio of steak sauces Midnight Marquise: Chocolate torte, raspberry, and champagne sabayon (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village

Pineapple Lanai (Available Dec. 30 through Jan. 1)

New Year’s Float: DOLE Whip Float with passionfruit, orange, and guava juice topped with a 2023 white chocolate medallion, popping candy, boba balls, and a cocktail umbrella (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (Available Dec. 31 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Millionaire Shortbread Bar: Shortbread cookie topped with caramel, chocolate ganache, toffee pieces, and salty pretzels (New)

Scat Cat’s Club – Café (Available Dec. 31 through Jan. 1)

Champagne Beignet: Classic Mickey beignet topped with a champagne glaze and starry quins (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Riverside Mill Food Court (Available Dec. 31 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Millionaire Shortbread Bar: Shortbread cookie topped with caramel, chocolate ganache, toffee pieces, and salty pretzels (New)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Topolino’s Terrace (Available Dec. 31 through Jan. 1)

Coffee-rubbed Venison : Butternut squash, cherry jus, Honeycrisp hash, pickled mustard, and kale (New)

: Butternut squash, cherry jus, Honeycrisp hash, pickled mustard, and kale Opera Cake: Almond joconde, mocha Italian buttercream, dark chocolate ganache, and Morello cherry (New)

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Turf Club Bar and Grill (Available Dec. 31 only)

New Year’s Eve Dinner with Hoppin’ John, collard greens, truffle macaroni & cheese, and house-made cornbread (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available Dec. 30 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Bear-y Happy New Year!: Strawberry mousse, champagne gel, vanilla cake, mirror glaze, and chocolate décor (New)

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (Available Dec. 30 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Strawberries and Champagne Tart: Champagne panna cotta, crisp pearls, and strawberry mousse with strawberry gelee topped with strawberry whipped cream, white chocolate décor, and strawberries (New)

Yachtsman Steakhouse (Available Dec. 31 only)

Midnight Kiss: Chocolate mousse, strawberry curd, and chocolate cookie with a strawberry sauce (New)

Available at Various Lounges through Resorts (Available Dec. 28 through Jan. 1)

After Midnight: Licor 43 Spanish Liqueur, chocolate liqueur, and espresso dusted with cocoa powder (New)

Source: The Disney Parks Blog