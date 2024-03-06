New Video Shows Possible POV For Epic Universe Donkey Kong Coaster Coming Soon







Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Japan will get the new Donkey Kong land area added to their parks. USJ is almost ready for a Spring 2024 opening, but Epic Universe at Universal Orlando won’t open until 2025.

The new coaster called “Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness” is a Boom Coaster utilizing a cantilever technology that makes it appear that the ride vehicle is on the track, but it is actually not. This allows the vehicle to “jump” over obstacles and even onto other tracks.

So this is an animation someone did based on rumors from Orlando Park Stop and the aerial images of construction on the coaster posted by @bioreconstruct on Twitter.

Take a look!

I wonder how close this will be to the actual attraction?

Here is a video of ride testing in Japan where you can watch the ride vehicle jump the track.

In the new Donkey Kong area, test runs are being conducted for the new roller coaster.

Mine Cart Madness is a unique ride where carts jump along the rails !!https://t.co/5vTLsIaian ドンキーコングの新エリアでは ジェットコースターの試験走行が行われています。… pic.twitter.com/a1yfwxiUoG — USJ情報局 L.C.A.STUDIOS (@LCASTUDIOS_USJ) December 18, 2023

Here is a clip showcasing the steam effects from the coaster.

What do you think? Are you excited about the upcoming coaster?

Comment and let us know!