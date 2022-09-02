New Transparent Miles Morales and Armored Loki Figures Coming

Jump back into the Spider-Verse with this new Miles Morales action figure from Sentinel! The young Spider-Man from an alternate dimension is showing off one of his unique abilities: transparency! OK, he’s just a translucent blue plastic here, but play along with me. Miles will stand at 5.12″ tall and is made of plastic. He comes with several accessories, including webbing, interchangeable hands, and a display stand to show off just how articulate this figure is. He’s going for $89.99 right now at the Big Bad Toy Store and will ship during the third quarter of this year.

Also coming from Sentinel is “Armored Loki.” Ever wondered what the God of Mischief would have looked like if he had his own Iron Man suit? Well, this is it. The figure is 6.69″ tall, made from ABS, die-cast parts, and has a fabric cape. Considering his size, I wasn’t expecting a $99.99 price tag, but that’s what he’s going for over at the Big Bad Toy Store. The metallic tricker is due out in February 2023. His companion piece, Armored Thor, is also shown off, but I have not yet seen a pre-order listing for the God of Thunder.

Miles will come with these features and accessories:

Interchangeable head

Pair of fists

3 Pairs of open hands

Pair of Spiderweb-shooting hands

Spiderweb string

3 Sound effect plates

Venom Blast effect part

Normal version Miles head

Normal version mask

Normal version right hand

Although Loki is more expensive than Miles, he comes with fewer accessories:

3 Pairs of alternate hands

Sceptre

Stand

In comparison, I like the Miles Morales figure a lot more. However, the Armored Thor would easily be my pick if he was up for pre-order right now. Aside from the helmet, there’s not much about Loki that tells you he is, well, Loki.

[Source: Big Bad Toy Store]

