New Starbucks Tumblers Featuring Disney’s Cinderella Castle and Sleeping Beauty Castle Now Available







Disney and Starbucks have teamed up again. This time we have two new Starbucks tumblers featuring Disney castles. One features Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland and one features Cinderella Castle in Walt Disney World.

Let’s take a look!

“Fantasyland beckons with every sip from this Sleeping Beauty Castle Starbucks® tumbler with straw. With a dreamy translucent rose gold tint and screen art of the Disney Parks icon, it is sure to conjure the happiest of memories every time you enjoy your favorite beverage.

Cold beverage tumbler

Sleeping Beauty Castle screen art

Starbucks® logo on the other side

Translucent rose gold tint

Screw on lid

Reusable straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out

For cold beverages only

Wash thoroughly before first use

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Approx. 11” H x 4” Diameter

Holds 24 oz.“

"Fantasyland beckons with every sip from this Cinderella Castle Starbucks® tumbler with straw. With a dreamy translucent rose gold tint and screen art of the Disney Parks icon, it conjures Magical memories every time you enjoy your favorite beverage.

These tumblers are available on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!