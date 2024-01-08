New Starbucks Tumblers Featuring Disney’s Cinderella Castle and Sleeping Beauty Castle Now Available

Disney and Starbucks have teamed up again. This time we have two new Starbucks tumblers featuring Disney castles. One features Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland and one features Cinderella Castle in Walt Disney World.
Let’s take a look!
Sleeping Beauty Castle Starbucks® Tumbler – Disneyland -$29.99
“Fantasyland beckons with every sip from this Sleeping Beauty Castle Starbucks® tumbler with straw. With a dreamy translucent rose gold tint and screen art of the Disney Parks icon, it is sure to conjure the happiest of memories every time you enjoy your favorite beverage.
- Cold beverage tumbler
- Sleeping Beauty Castle screen art
- Starbucks® logo on the other side
- Translucent rose gold tint
- Screw on lid
- Reusable straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out
- For cold beverages only
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Approx. 11” H x 4” Diameter
- Holds 24 oz.“
Cinderella Castle Starbucks® Tumbler – Walt Disney World – $29.99
“Fantasyland beckons with every sip from this Cinderella Castle Starbucks® tumbler with straw. With a dreamy translucent rose gold tint and screen art of the Disney Parks icon, it conjures Magical memories every time you enjoy your favorite beverage.
- Cold beverage tumbler
- Cinderella Castle screen art
- Starbucks® logo on the other side
- Translucent rose gold tint
- Screw on lid
- Reusable straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out
- For cold beverages only
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Approx. 11” H x 4” Diameter
- Holds 24 oz.“
These tumblers are available on Shop Disney now!
