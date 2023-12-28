New Starbucks Disney Parks Icons Collection Tumbler Coming Next Month!







There will be a new Starbucks tumbler coming to Shop Disney in January as part of the new Disney Parks Icons Collection.

So far, we don’t know much, but we do know that it will be arriving on Shop Disney on January 8, 2024!

Until then, there are some Starbucks tumblers on sale on Shop Disney.

The Disneyland and Walt Disney World Holiday Tumblers are half price at $24.99

Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World and Disneyland Tumblers – $29.98

Starbucks Geometric Red Walt Disney World and Disneyland Tumblers – $30

These and more are available now.

