New Starbucks Disney Parks Icons Collection Tumbler Coming Next Month!

There will be a new Starbucks tumbler coming to Shop Disney in January as part of the new Disney Parks Icons Collection.
So far, we don’t know much, but we do know that it will be arriving on Shop Disney on January 8, 2024!
Until then, there are some Starbucks tumblers on sale on Shop Disney.
The Disneyland and Walt Disney World Holiday Tumblers are half price at $24.99
Starbucks Walt Disney World Black 50th Anniversary Tumbler and Disneyland version are only $19.98!
Starbucks Walt Disney World Gold 50th Anniversary Geometric Tumbler is now $19.98
Starbucks Disneyland Gold Tumbler – $19.98
Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World and Disneyland Tumblers – $29.98
Starbucks Geometric Red Walt Disney World and Disneyland Tumblers – $30
These and more are available now.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.