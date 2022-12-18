New Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs Make-Up

I’m a sucker for make-up and I’m a sucker for CLASSIC Star Wars and it seems Pat McGrath Labs has a new line delivering on both of those things. However, it is a bit pricey.

Let’s take a look!

Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Star Wars™ Edition -$128 This palette features classic Star Wars characters. “Inspired by a galaxy far, far away, the Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Star Wars™ Edition comes dressed to duel the dark side in a Special Edition, collector-quality case celebrating the iconic EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. This richly saturated, infinitely wearable colour story spans a supernaturally scintillating array of next-generation formulas, including smokey mattes, burnished bronzes, molten coppers and a veil of sparkling violet. Each silky smooth texture glides effortlessly onto lids, offering exceptional blendability and buildable, multidimensional brilliance. Create vibrant, awe-inspiring looks for every skin tone, from sublimely smouldering to boldly baroque.” The colors included are: Skinshow Moon Glow, Bronze Eclipse, Vermillion Venom, Blood Moon 005, Jubilee, Xtreme Dusk, Taboo, Wicked Envy, Blitz Violet Orchid, and Astral Solstice. Eyeshadow Palette Divine Droid – $36 This palette featured R2-D2. “Elevate your artistry with powerful pigments and futuristic finishes that unleash the light within, inspired by the iconic Star Wars™ galaxy. Divine Droid Eye Shadow Palette Star Wars™ Edition features a luminous array of ultra-creamy, luxuriously layerable shades ranging from the high-spectrum intensity of galactic fuchsia and shimmering ultraviolet to the terrestrial splendour of sky blue, lime green and bronze sparkle. Each exquisite eye shadow glides on with velvety-smooth velocity and opulent opacity, building beautifully blended layers of multidimensional astromech colour. Created for the beauty- and R2D2™-obsessed, this Special Edition Palette is the ultimate rebel resistance collectible.”

Colors included are: Astro Lime, Bronze Circuit, Secret Blueprint, Optic Fuchsia, Ultraviolet Messenger. Eyeshadow Palette Sith Seduction – $36 This palette features Darth Vader! “Dive into the pulse-pounding, hypnotic depths of the dark side with five sumptuously sinister eye shadows. Inspired by the iconic Star Wars galaxy, Sith™ Seduction Eye Shadow Palette evokes the dazzling deviousness of the ultimate villain. Notorious navy, beguiling beige and devious deepened chartreuse collide in sumptuous supernovas of colour, lavishing lids to audacious nouveau astral allure with beautifully buildable, high payoff formula. This iconically Imperial palette lands in Darth Vader™ packaging for truly must-have collector status.” Colors included are: Imperial, Dark Destiny, Mustafar Heat, Galactic Conquest, Force Sensitive The Golden One Eyeshadow Palette – $36 This palette features C-3PO. “Bask in gilty incandescence with a captivating quintet inspired by the iconic Star Wars™ galaxy. The Golden One Eye Shadow Palette Star Wars™ Edition dares you to glow for the gold in seductively smooth eye shadows, ranging from hyper-saturated auburn and rose coral mattes to sparkling peach and glittering gold to the out-of-this-world gleam of bronzed copper metallic. Each exquisite shade glides on with virtuoso velocity, laying down opulently opaque colour that builds and blends, delivering the ultimate in haute humanoid hedonism. Created for the beauty- and C3PO™-obsessed, this Special Edition couture-colour collectible will accelerate your artistry with lightspeed luminosity.” Colors included are: Binary Sunset, Tatooine, Gold Etiquette, Coral Blitz, and Cyborg Relations. ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigment Rogue Rebellion Star Wars™ Edition- $32 “Slay the galaxy in sensuous shades that illuminate lids with dazzling colour and a foiled metallic finish, now starring solo in four seductive singles featuring legendary luminosity and powerhouse pigments.” There were other colors but they are now sold out. Mascaras – $32 each Instant Drama

Volumising

Antigravity Lift

Panoramic Effect

Precise Brush

Hypercolour Shades

Sculpting

Weightless

Contoured Brush Design

Ophthalmologist-Tested

0.43oz / 13mL Xtreme Black Ultraviolet Blue Aquamarine Dream Pink Mystique LiquiLUST™: Legendary Wear Metallic Lipstick Star Wars™ Edition – $32 Each: “Unleash a fantasy of colour without compromise dressed to kiss the dark side in a Special Edition, collector-quality case celebrating Star Wars™ stormtroopers. This rule-breaking, metallic Lipstick drenches lips in an ultra-velvety veil of opulently opaque colour shimmering with golden pearl. Its luscious whipped texture glides on seamlessly, offers ample playtime and sets to a lightweight, second-skin finish enhanced by a proprietary stretch-effect. The tapered teardrop applicator lets you line, fill and blend your pout to unparalleled perfection in looks ranging from defined opacity to diffused ombre. The plush, versatile formula wears for up to 12 hours without smudging or transferring, extending your artistry to the afterparty and beyond.” Nude Awakening (Bronze Nude With Golden Pearl) Rose Divinity (Cool Mauve Rose)

Crimson Sunset (Dirty Vermillion)

Lust Gloss Star Wars – $29 each

“Embrace the dark side with a LUST: Gloss™ Star Wars™ Edition that comes dressed in a Special Edition, collector-quality case celebrating the iconic Darth Vader™ wielding his legendary lightsaber. This exquisite oil-enriched formula blends a plush, balm-like texture with the high-beam lustre of a gloss. The flexible, tapered applicator features a unique reservoir tip for precise, even application. Drenching lips in light-yet-luxuriant emollience, this gloss provides incredible adherence without a trace of stickiness. The covet-worthy collection is available in a range of finishes, from tantalisingly transparent to smoldering saturation to galactic sparkle and can be worn alone for sublime shimmer or over lipstick for a decadently glamorous gleam.”

Pale Fire Nectar (Coral Duochrome With Pink Pearl)

Carnal Desire (Sheer Red with Sparkling Pink and Gold Pearl)

There are also some kits with multiple pieces. They are selling out quickly!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!