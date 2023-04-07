New Star Wars “Trilogy” With Rey Announced at Star Wars Celebration







The rumors are true. At today’s Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that Daisy Ridley would return as Rey for a new Star Wars film. This film would be from Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy.

This will be a “quasi-trilogy,” The three films will take place in the Past, Present and Future, all helmed by different directors because that worked out so well with Episodes 7-9.

One film will be directed by James Mangold, one by Dave Filoni and one by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

3 new Star Wars movies set in the past, present, and future of the timeline will be directed by James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy!

Filoni is making a film that will “follow the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic” that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.”

So his movie is to tie Star Wars into ‘The Mandalorian.’

Mangold has a film set in the past that covers the origins of the Jedi.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s film will be set 15 years after ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’

Disney has struggled with their Star Wars ownership. Each “episode” performed lower and lower at the box office. By the time ‘Rise of Skywalker’ hit theaters, Disney managed to anger both sides of the fandom and had the lowest box office returns.

I’m not sure how having Rey come back to teach the next generation and “fulfill her destiny” that Disney set up after undoing the original stories by George Lucas will go. Fans are still upset about what Disney did to Luke Skywalker.

When you thought they couldn’t do anything else to Luke Skywalker, ComicBook.com reports, “This will also give Rey a chance to honor the memories of all of her fallen allies, and to make up for the regrets that her semi-mentor Luke Skywalker had in his own life as a Jedi Master.”

At this point, I would not recommend Disney go there. They already split the fandom. Many lifelong fans, like myself, did not like how Luke Skywalker was treated. Now Rey is going to make up for his regrets that Disney created. So essentially, they will try and use Rey to make up for Disney’s mistakes.

Star Wars is already a damaged brand. The one series they had repeated success with, “The Mandalorian,” is seeing a significant drop in viewership. More and more fans are tuning out, and doubling down on their divisiveness will likely not help.

I do not think this is going to go the way they hope.

