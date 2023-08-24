New Star Wars Halloween Droid Now Available on Shop Disney







Today Shop Disney just released this years Halloween Droid Factory figure to the site. It’s called C1-MNST4 and looked like a little Frankenstein’s monster.

I love it!

C1-MNST4 is $14.99 and it measures approx. 2 1/3” x 1” x 1 1/2.”

Here’s the write-up:

“At the droid factory on Coruscant, nothing goes to waste. Parts of old droids that were destroyed in battle, left in the dust on Tatooine or met some other galactic mishap, are reconfigured to create new droids. Inspired by the Star Wars saga, this C1-MNST4 droid figure brings one of those reconstructed robots to life. With retractable arms, booster rockets, variant motivators and more, this little guy may not be the flashiest droid in the galaxy, but he was created with optimum performance, as well as ultimate fun and collectibility, in mind.

Fully sculpted droid figure

Retractable arms and wheel

Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by the Star Wars saga“

I just love these holiday droids.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!