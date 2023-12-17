New Retro Loungefly Mickey and Minnie Date Night Dinner Line Coming Soon







Loungefly has some new 1950s-inspired pieces coming out featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a diner date night! The new pieces include several Loungefly accessories as well as clothing. The collection even offers a nylon mini backpack at a lower price so it’s more affordable.

These pieces are all coming soon and will likely drop in January.

Let’s take a look!

“On the front, Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse enjoy a drive-in movie—and you can look on to see the printed screen ahead of them. Lenticular details reveal various scenes that play out on the screen: a black-and-white road with hearts appearing in clouds and trees, the “Intermission” sign, and a black-and-white scene of two swans whose necks and beaks form a heart. Applique details bring Mickey and Minnie’s faces to life, and the car in which they’re seated is a front pocket. Above them, stars scatter against the night sky. The artwork continues on the side pockets, where you’ll find Disney’s Donald Duck and Daisy Duck on one panel. On the other panel, Disney’s Chip and Dale are perched on a popcorn bucket, and they’re enjoying a snack.”

“This bag “transforms” into a diner setting for Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on their date. The front flap is a die-cut applique, in soft blue and white stripes, replicating the awning of the outside of a diner. Through the window view, you can see printed images of Mickey and Minnie, sharing an ice cream soda and gazing into each other’s eyes.”

“On the front of this wallet, Disney’s Mickey Mouse offers Minnie Mouse a flower, as they stand in front of their car at the drive-in movie theater. Applique details bring the scene to life, and the license plate on the car reads “Love 28.” Above them, stars scatter against the night sky. On the back, Mickey and Minnie are seated in their car, gazing up at the stars, with some of those stars forming a heart. Inside, there are four slots for holding cards and one clear slot for displaying your ID. A die-cut shape of Mickey Mouse ears adds a signature touch. Bring your plus one and capture hearts wherever you go with this stylish accessory.”

“This backpack features an all-over black-and-white checkered pattern, reminiscent of a dance floor in a 1950s diner. Inside the white checkered boxes, you’ll find printed images of records, jukeboxes, Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, popcorn, and ice cream sundaes. Signature Mickey Mouse ears also pop up on top. Accents of teal, including a 3D bow, add a retro pop of color, and a front zipper compartment secures smaller items for your journey. Bring your plus one, and this backpack, to kick up your heels in style.”

“This accessory features an all-over black-and-white checkered pattern, reminiscent of a dance floor in a 1950s diner. Inside the white checker boxes, you’ll find printed images of records, jukeboxes, Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, popcorn, and ice cream sundaes. Accents of teal add a retro pop of color. When you open the wallet, there are approximately four slots for holding cards and securing valuables. Bring your plus one, and this wallet, to kick up your heels in style.”

“The applique ears at the top are shaped like records, and they spin on a metal rivet! On the back, the ears display a different scene: an all-over-print of pink and white checkered boxes with a motif of records, sundaes, and popcorn in the white spaces. The 3D bow in the middle is removable, and it features a black-and-white checkered pattern, reminiscent of a 1950s diner dance floor. Accents of teal add a pop of retro color.”

Sizes S-3XL

The Loungefly Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Date Night Diner Unisex Hoodie is made of French terry fabric (60% cotton, 40% polyester). Additional features include an extra-large, lanyard-style drawcord, and a lined jersey hood.

“The Loungefly Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Date Night Diner Checkered Unisex Tee features a roller print and is made of 100% cotton jersey.”

Sizes S -3XL

Mickey and Minnie Date Night Pins.

The large, sliding pin will be $20, while the blind box will be $10 each.

A keychain and lanyard will also be available!

You can visit the links to sign up to be notified when they become available.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!