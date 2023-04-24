New ‘Mickey and Minnie Mouse The Picnic’ Dooney and Bourke Bags Now Available







It’s Monday so that means new Disney x Dooney and Bourke bags on Shop Disney. This time was have an homage to classic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse with a black and white ‘Mickey and Minnie Mouse the Picnic’ print.

Let’s take a look!

The camera bag measures 5 1/2” H x 8” W x 2 3/4” D with a strap drop length of 24 1/2.”

“Mickey and Minnie enjoy dancing along to the music from their record player under the watchful gaze of a passing bird on this delightful camera bag from Dooney & Bourke. The compact coated cotton black and white design features the pie eyed pair in a scene inspired by the 1930 black and white short The Picnic for a bag that’s appeal is as timeless as the couple themselves.

Mickey and Minnie artwork inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse short The Picnic (1930)

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Adjustable shoulder strap

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined“

This piece measures 10” H x 10” W x 7” D with a strap drop length of 12.”

“Join Mickey and Minnie for an eventful day out with this drawstring bag from Dooney & Bourke. The allover print on this coated cotton bag is inspired by the 1930 Mickey Mouse short The Picnic and features fun artwork of the pair as they encounter all the joys and pitfalls of eating outdoors. Both stylish and spacious, this bag is as timeless as the couple that inspired it.

Allover Mickey and Minnie artwork inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse short The Picnic (1930)*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Drawstring closure

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable shoulder strap

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet“

This tote bag measures 14” H x 11 1/2” W x 6 3/4” D with a handle drop length of 10 1/2.”

“Join Mickey and Minnie for an eventful day out with this tote from Dooney & Bourke. The allover print on this coated cotton bag is inspired by the 1930 Mickey Mouse short The Picnic and features fun artwork of the pair as they encounter all the joys and pitfalls of eating outdoors. Both stylish and spacious, this bag is as timeless as the couple that inspired it.

Allover Mickey and Minnie artwork inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse short The Picnic (1930)*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled carry handles

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet”

These pieces are available now. What do you think? Comment and let us know!