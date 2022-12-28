New MCU Inspired Treats Coming Soon For Disney Cruise Line’s ‘Marvel Day At Sea’

Starting on January 7, 2023, ‘Marvel Day At Sea’ will return to Disney Cruise Lines. There are nine voyages running from January 7 – March 4 that will offer the special event. During this epic voyage Disney will offer some new treats inspired by the world’s mightiest heroes.

At Vanellope’s Sweets and Treats there will be two cupcake options featuring Iron Man and Spider-Man. The Iron Man Cupcake features a vanilla sponge cake with vanilla frosting. While the Spider-Man Cupcake features a chocolate devil cake with white chocolate mousse.

Other treats that will be available include this adorable Baby Groot Marshmallow “Stick”, a Marvel Logo Cookie Sandwich made with dulce de leche filling and a Captain America brownie.

The special ‘Marvel Day at Sea’ sailings will be aboard the Disney Dream, which will leave from Miami and offer heroes and villains at sea. There are more than 30 characters according to The Disney Parks Blog. New ‘heroic encounters’ offered this year will include Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Mighty Thor, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Kate Bishop, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, Loki and Black Widow.

A nighttime spectacular with special effects, stunts, and fireworks called “Heroes Unite.”

At the Walt Disney Theatre you an participate in a show with Doctor Strange, Agatha Harkness and Sorcerer Supreme Wong called the “Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular.”

Kids can train with Steve Rogers Captain America, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Kate Bishop.

The sailings will all be five-night Caribbean cruises leaving from Miami. There will be two itineraries to choose from:

Cruises departing Jan. 16, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, 2023 are the Western Caribbean itinerary that offers a stop at Cozumel, Mexico and Disney’s Castaway Cay.

Cruises departing Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4, 2023 are the Western Caribbean itineraries that include stops at Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Castaway Cay.

These new treats will be featured aboard these cruises.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!