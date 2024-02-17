New McDonald’s Loungefly Pieces Coming In March







Loungefly has unveiled a look at new pieces coming next month, and among them are new McDonalds themed pieces for summer! Yes, this is technically a Disney blog, but I have to share these because they are too cute! I absolutely love the they are bringing back the classic McDonaldsland characters, too!

You can follow the links to sign up to be notified when they are available! Some are also available for pre-order via Entertainment Earth.

Let’s take a look!

Entertainment Earth Pre-order – $80

“Inspired by the sandwich we know and love, this figural bag gives shape to one of McDonald’s most popular menu offerings. Look closely for the bun’s embroidered sesame seeds, and get easy access to your belongings with an enamel zipper charm in the shape of a Big Mac box. The McDonald’s logo appears on the back of the bag. Whether you’re dining in or placing an order to-go, this mini backpack will keep you looking stylish on your next adventure.”

Entertainment Earth Pre-order – $80

“ On the front, a Fry Girl sits on a brick wall. Up above, two of the Fry Guys appear on individual zippered pockets as they wear fun disguises. Turn the bag around to see the McDonald’s logo appear on the side pockets while the Fry Kids accompany a slogan on the back. Whether you’re dining in or placing an order to-go, this mini backpack will keep you looking stylish on your next adventure.”

Entertainment Earth Pre-Order – $40

“On the front, the Fry Kids sit on a brick wall while an embroidered McDonaldland logo appears above them. Turn the wallet around to catch the Fry Kids in an encore appearance. Inside, the wallet has four slots for holding cards with a McDonald’s logo die-cut window for holding ID. Whether you’re dining in or placing an order to-go, this accessory will keep your belongings safe on your next adventure.”

Entertainment Earth Pre-Order – $60

“ This crossbody bag takes the shape of the McDonald’s breakfast fan we know and love. Birdie’s signature features come to life with embroidered facial details and glittered hair bows, and she holds a Fry Kid on a coin bag beneath her wings. Unbuckle her wings to swap between the Fry Kids on the coin bag’s reversible design! On the back, Birdie’s name makes an appearance. Whether you’re dining in or placing an order to-go, this bag will keep you looking stylish on your next adventure.”

Entertainment Earth Pre-Order – $65

“ Inspired by the tasty treat we know and love, this figural bag gives shape to one of McDonald’s most popular menu items. Look through the clear, domed lid and you’ll see embroidered chocolate flakes mixed with the creamy soft-serve details on the bag’s top, along with a spoon-shaped bag charm to accompany the bag’s shoulder strap. A McFlurry logo appears with the iconic cup design on the body below. This accessory makes a sweet addition to any outfit will keep you looking stylish on your next adventure.”

“Recreating the iconic Happy Meal box silhouette, this bag sports a shiny gold handle in the shape of an M. On the bag’s front and back, Ronald McDonald stands beneath the Happy Meal logo with Grimace, Hambuglar, Birdie the Early Bird, and a Fry Kid. Turn the bag around to see the friends playing at the beach and in a field of rainbows. Nearby, some beloved menu offerings join the fun in the form of a vegan leather bag charm. Whether you’re dining in or placing an order to-go, this accessory will keep you looking stylish on your next adventure.”

There will also be pins, a lanyard, card holders and more!

