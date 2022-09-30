New Marvel ‘Werewolf By Night’ Featurette Released

Disney and Marvel are releasing yet another show to Disney+. This time the show is ‘Werewolf by Night’ directed by Michael Giacchino, who is actually known as a composer for films and video games. The writers bringing the comics to TV format are Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron. Now IGN has posted a behind-the-scenes featurette!

Take a look!

In this exclusive look at Werewolf by Night, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says “we’re introducing a world that will ultimately become quite important to the future of the MCU.” pic.twitter.com/docjEfaQ5f — IGN (@IGN) September 30, 2022

The synopsis for the show reads:

“A secret group of monster hunters gather at Bloodstone Manor following the death of their leader and engage in a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, which will bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.”

It’s such a different type of Marvel project and I think that’s a good thing. It’s based on the old black-and-white “horror” films and Giacchino composed the music as well as directed, which might make even more interesting as music will be featured “character” as well.

The film stars Gael García Bernal (Jack Russell/ Werewolf by Nigh) as well as Laura Donnelly (Elsa Bloodstone,) Harriet Sansom Harris (Verusa,) Leonardo Nam (Simon,) Eugenie Bondurant (Linda,) Kirk R. Thatcher (Jovan,) and Al Hamacher (Billy Swan.)

We also know that Man Thing/ Dr. Theodore “Ted” Sallis will also be in the show.

Fans can expect this one to drop on October 7, 2022.

