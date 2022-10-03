New Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Has Been Released and Tickets are On Sale

Marvel has just released a new trailer for the upcoming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ film coming to theaters on November 11, 2022. The new trailer give us a better look at Namor the Sub-Mariner and we see the new Black Panther, who appears to be female.

“Show them who we are.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, only in theaters November 11. Get tickets now: https://t.co/XGLcVknhzs pic.twitter.com/VZC5x1zern — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 3, 2022

By the body type of the person in the suit, it does seem to be a woman. However we don’t yet know which woman for sure. Many people were hoping for Shuri but there are other female characters that it could be.

We also have a new poster and I love how they reflect both Wakanda and Talocan.

The synopsis reads:

“Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.”

Tickets are on sale now.

I have to say, I was on the fence about wanting to see this one. Lately the Marvel offerings haven’t really appealed to me, but this one I might go to the theater for.

