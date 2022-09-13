New Loungefly Glow-in-the-Dark Mickey Spider Crossbody Bag

Loungefly has been really bringing it this year with all the Disney x Loungefly Halloween merchandise. Now Entertainment Earth has a few Loungefly exclusives including a fantastic glow-in-the-dark Mickey Spider Crossbody Bag. There are a couple mini-backpacks as well.

Let’s take a look!

This exclusive piece is a pre-order with arrival in October, 2022.

“Mickey Mouse Spiderweb Mickey Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive:

Share your scares with Mickey Mouse this Halloween!

Exclusive glow-in-the-dark crossbody purse!

glow-in-the-dark crossbody purse! Features matching lining, zipper closure, an adjustable strap, and more.

Measures approximately 9-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 3-inches deep.

Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Get ready for spookiest time of the year with this Mickey Mouse Spiderweb Mickey Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse- Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Measuring approximately 9-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 3-inches deep, it’s made of faux leather and features top zipper closure, an adjustable strap, matching themed lining, shiny silver hardware, and glow-in-the-dark and printed details. This terrific crossbody purse makes a fun gift for any Disney fan. But our limited edition exclusives tend to sell out quickly, so get your order in now! Ages 15 and up.”

There are a couple other Entertainment Earth Loungefly x Disney exclusives too:

This pre-order is set for arrival in October 2022.

“Daisy Duck Halloween Daisy Witch Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive:

Daisy Duck is ready to cast some spells this Halloween!

Check her out on this exclusive Daisy Witch Mini-Backpack!

Daisy Witch Mini-Backpack! With glow-in-the-dark details, it measures about 10-inches tall x 9-inches wide.

Features a matching lining, adjustable straps, zipper closure and front pocket, and more!

Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Get ready for the spooky Halloween season with our Daisy Duck Halloween Daisy Witch Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. Featuring Daisy playing the part of a witch, it’s made of faux leather and includes top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching lining, shiny silver hardware, an enamel zipper charm… and glow-in-the-dark and printed details! It measures about 10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long and makes a terror-fic gift for any Disney fan. But hurry. Our exclusives tend to sell out quickly and you don’t want to miss out! Ages 15 and up.”

October 2022 is also the arrival time frame for this piece.

“Mickey Mouse Halloween Devil Mickey Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive:

Let’s get spooky with Mickey!

Exclusive Mickey Mouse Halloween Devil Mickey Mini-Backpack!

Mickey Mouse Halloween Devil Mickey Mini-Backpack! Features matching lining, adjustable straps, zipper closure, shiny silver hardware, and more.

Plus, there are glow-in-the-dark, applique, and printed details!

Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Feeling a little devilish? Have some spooky Halloween fun with your buddy Mickey Mouse and this fantastic Mickey Mouse Halloween Devil Mickey Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Measuring about 10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long, the faux-leather backpack features top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching lining, and shiny silver hardware. Plus, there are glow-in-the-dark, applique, and printed details! It’s fun, it’s handy and functional, and it’s a limited edition exclusive you don’t want to miss. Order yours today! Ages 15 and up.”

These are only available on Entertainment Earth and right now they are offering free shipping in the USA with FALLFREE22.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!