New Lion King Dooney and Bourke Pieces Are Now Available







It’s Monday, and that means new merchandise drops on Shop Disney! It also means yet another Dooney and Bourke design. This time it’s for a ‘Lion King’ collaboration.

The palette is done in earth tones with a pop of berry leather for the trim, strap, and zipper pull. The characters featured are young Simba and Nala, along with Timon, Pumbaa, and Zazu.

These pieces would be perfect for Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 9” H x 9” W x 3” D with a strap drop of 26” L.

“You just can’t wait to be carrying this Dooney & Bourke crossbody bag inspired by Disney’s animated classic The Lion King. The handsome, leather trimmed design serves all your daily essentials while the jubilant pattern provides a problem free philosophy to bring along wherever you go.

Allover print includes Simba, Nala, Zazu, Timon, Pumbaa, giraffe and more*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable crossbody strap with lobster claw clasps

”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed metal label on front

Solid color lining

Goldtone hardware

Metal feet“

This piece measures 11 1/2” H x 9 3/4” W x 6 3/4” D with a strap drop of 12” L.

“You just can’t wait to be carrying this Dooney & Bourke bag inspired by Disney’s animated classic The Lion King. The handsome, leather trimmed design features a handy drawstring closure while the jubilant pattern provides a problem free philosophy to bring along wherever you go.

Allover print includes Simba, Nala, Zazu, Timon, Pumbaa, giraffe and more*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Leather drawstring closure

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable shoulder strap with lobster claw clasps

”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed metal label on front

Solid color lining

Goldtone hardware

Metal feet“

The tote measures 9 1/2” H x 11 3/4” W x 5 1/2” D with a handle drop of 10” L.

“You just can’t wait to be carrying this Dooney & Bourke tote inspired by Disney’s animated classic The Lion King. The handsome, leather trimmed design serves all your daily essentials while the jubilant pattern provides a problem free philosophy to bring along wherever you go.

Allover print includes Simba, Nala, Zazu, Timon, Pumbaa, giraffe and more*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled leather top carry handles

”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed metal label on front

Solid color lining

Goldtone hardware

Metal feet”

These pieces are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!