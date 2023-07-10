New Haunted Mansion Trend Collection Offers Hauntingly Good Looks







If you adore the Haunted Mansion like I do you are going to love this! Disney has launched a new Haunted Mansion Trends collection featuring many fashion items, including some glow-in-the-dark pieces. Both daytime and bedtime outfits are offered as well!

Let’s take a look!

Sizes XS-3X are available.

“Perfect for a ghoul’s night out or for staying close to ”Tomb Sweet Tomb,” this glow-in-the-dark Haunted Mansion dress is inspired by all the gleeful, spooky glamor of the beloved Disney Park attraction. With an allover glow-in-the-dark print that echoes the mansion’s iconic wallpaper, dramatic white collar and cuffs, and cheeky embroidery, this gorgeous gothy dress is filled with vintage-inspired style that is sure to liven your wardrobe and haunt your dreams.

Allover glow-in-the-dark print inspired by The Haunted Mansion wallpaper

”Tomb Sweet Tomb” embroidery on collar

Full button front

Button collar

Tie-back cuffs

Gathered skirt

60% cotton / 37% recycled polyester / 3% spandex“

Sizes S/M and L/XL are available.

“You will never blend into the background wearing this Haunted Mansion blazer. Inspired by the iconic wallpaper of The Haunted Mansion attraction, the allover print features glow-in-the-dark eyes. A haunting mix of classic style and spooky fun, it has a notched lapel and a single glow-in-the-dark button. Slip it on and get ready to stand out.

The Haunted Mansion allover wallpaper print

Print includes glow-in-the-dark eyes

Notched lapels

Glow-in-the-dark button

Unlined

Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction

Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Classic Collection

96% polyester / 4% elastane“

“Ever have the feeling you’re being watched? It must be this attention-grabbing Haunted Mansion ”Eyes” ear headband. Inspired by the Disney Park attraction, it comes complete with an iconic pair of eyes acting the part of the headband’s bow. Screen art, featuring the spooky estate, immortal characters and the famous warning ”Welcome, Foolish Mortals,” adorns the front of the ears. Turn around and see that the eyes are there too, making this ear-ie headband a real looker.

Soft padded ears

Simulated leather ears and outer band

Haunted Mansion ”Eyes,” on front and back

Haunted Mansion screen art on front of ears feature ”Welcome Foolish, Mortals,” the iconic mansion and characters including Madame Leota, Hatbox Ghost, Constance Hatchaway, Pickwick, the butler and the maid

Non-slip velour interior”

Sizes M4/W6-M9/W11 available.

“Step this way, mortal, these Haunted Mansion Crocs are frighteningly comfy and stylishly spooky. What better way to walk through the Haunted Mansion attraction or anywhere the spirits move you? They feature an allover design inspired by the immortal Disney Parks attraction plus eight sculpted Jibbitz including Madame Leota, the Caretaker, the Bride, the Hitchhiking Ghosts and the Black Cat. Slip on these ghostly clogs and feel like you’re floating on air.

Four molded Jibbitz vinyl charms on each clog

Jibbitz designs include Madame Leota, the Caretaker, the Bride (Constance Hatchaway), the Hitchhiking Ghosts (Ezra, Phineas and Gus), the Black Cat and The Haunted Mansion plaque

Allover design featuring the same characters and the Butler and Pickwick, plus Haunted Mansion icons

The Haunted Mansion logo and wallpaper-themed design on soles

Ventilation holes on top

Pivoting heel strap

Contoured footbed“

Sizes XS-3X are available.

“Like one of the ghostly inhabitants of The Haunted Mansion, you will have a spectral glow about you when wearing this t-shirt inspired by the popular attraction. The allover striped design features some of the objects you’ll encounter when you visit, while the pocket has ”The Haunted Mansion” logo, which glows in the dark. You’d be a foolish mortal not to wear it on your next trip.

Screen art featuring allover wallpaper print

Front chest pocket

Pocket features glow-in-the-dark ”The Haunted Mansion” type

Ribbed crew neck

Part of Disney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection

60% cotton / 40% recycled polyester“

Sizes XS-3X are available

“Is it 13 o’clock already? It is always the f-right time to wear this Haunted Mansion woven shirt featuring glow-in-the-dark screen art of the iconic grandfather clock from the beloved attraction. Simply striking with serious vintage appeal, this button front shirt boasts black light reactive stripes inspired by the Haunted Mansion’s wallpaper. The familiar logo tops it all off for a truly timeless look.

Haunted Mansion grandfather clock glow-in-the-dark screen art

Black light reactive stripes

Haunted Mansion screen logo

Striped cuffs and inside collar

Full button front

Collar

Short sleeves

Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection

60% cotton / 37% recycled polyester / 3% spandex“

This is a character you don’t see very often in merchandise!

Sizes XS-3X.

“It’s always ”Time to Party” when there’s a ghost hanging around. Pickwick, the spectre who famously hangs from a chandelier in the ballroom, is joined by the King and a shy dinner companion on this Haunted Mansion glow-in-the-dark pullover sweatshirt. This black sweatshirt features bold neon art that stands out in any light, but it’s in the dark that the text really comes to life. Just like ghosts.

Pickwick, the King and dinner companion black light reactive screen art

Glow-in-the-dark screen text: ”The Haunted Mansion” and ”Time to Party”

Contrast sleeve

Soft jersey knit

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck

Fleece fabrication interior

Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection

60% cotton / 40% recycled polyester“

Sizes 3-14

“Welcome, Foolish Mortal, to this gleefully ghostly Haunted Mansion pullover hoodie. Inspired by the eerie décor of the iconic attraction, the design of this sweatshirt features a cool contrast hood lining and haunting eyes that glow under black light. Your kiddo will love how it captures the thrills and chills of their favorite attraction while the fleece interior keeps them feeling warm and cuddly.

”Foolish Mortal” screen text

The Haunted Mansion screen logo

Design inspired by the Haunted Mansion wallpaper

Black light-reactive eyes screen art

Hood with contrast lining

Long sleeves

Side pockets

Ribbed cuffs and hem

Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Classic Collection

60% cotton / 40% polyester“

Sizes XS-3X are available.

“Make your final arrangements for your resting place in this sleepwear set inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction at the Disney Parks. This set includes a long sleeve button-up shirt and shorts with a striped design and ”HM” initials.

Two-piece sleepwear set includes shirt and shorts

Soft woven twill

Striped pattern inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction

Shirt features collar neck

Long sleeves

Chest pocket

Button-up front

Drawstring shorts

Screen pritned ”HM” initials on short leg

Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Classic Collection

Rayon“

Sizes XS-3X available

“Featuring Constance Hatchaway holding her notorious axe, this Haunted Mansion t-shirt gets right to the point with spooky fun screen art and the text, ”I’m a Heart Breaker Till Death Do Us Part.” Gleefully stylish, this tee is a haunting tribute to the iconic ghost bride

Constance Hatchaway stylized screen art

”I’m a Heart Breaker Till Death Do Us Part’ screen text

Short sleeves

Crew neck

Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Classic Collection

60% polyester / 37% rayon / 3% spandex“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Make your final arrangements for your resting place in these sleep pants inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disney Parks. These silky pants feature a striped design and ”HM” initials.

Soft woven twill sleep pants*

Striped pattern inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction

Elastic waist with drawstring

Screen printed ”HM” initials on short leg

Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection

*Please note: The inseam is 31” through all sizes.

Rayon

Inseam is 31” through all sizes“

“When it’s time for bed try counting shrieks with this Haunted Mansion short sleep set. The cotton jersey tee and matching shorts have a black light reactive allover print and a glow-in-the-dark logo on the sleeve. Featuring Madame Leota, Constance Hatchaway, Hatbox Ghost, Dickens, Silas Crump the caretaker, the Hitchhiking Ghosts and more, it’s the definition of retro chic – and when it comes to mixing spooky style and soft comfort, the eyes have it.

Two-piece sleepwear set includes t-shirt and matching shorts

The Haunted Mansion allover black light reactive print

Characters include Constance Hatchaway, Dickens, Madame Leota, the Hatbox Ghost, Silas Crump, the Hitchhiking Ghosts, the maid and butler.

Icons include cat eyes, candle, statuettes and stars

The Haunted Mansion glow-in-the-dark screen logo on sleeve

Short sleeves

Dropped shoulders

Wide crew neck

Contrast crew neck, sleeves and hem

Drawstring elastic waistband

Contrast drawstring

Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection

100% cotton“

These items are available now.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!