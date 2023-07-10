New Haunted Mansion Trend Collection Offers Hauntingly Good Looks

If you adore the Haunted Mansion like I do you are going to love this! Disney has launched a new Haunted Mansion Trends collection featuring many fashion items, including some glow-in-the-dark pieces. Both daytime and bedtime outfits are offered as well!
Let’s take a look!
Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-dark Dress for Women -$69.99
Sizes XS-3X are available.
“Perfect for a ghoul’s night out or for staying close to ”Tomb Sweet Tomb,” this glow-in-the-dark Haunted Mansion dress is inspired by all the gleeful, spooky glamor of the beloved Disney Park attraction. With an allover glow-in-the-dark print that echoes the mansion’s iconic wallpaper, dramatic white collar and cuffs, and cheeky embroidery, this gorgeous gothy dress is filled with vintage-inspired style that is sure to liven your wardrobe and haunt your dreams.
- Allover glow-in-the-dark print inspired by The Haunted Mansion wallpaper
- ”Tomb Sweet Tomb” embroidery on collar
- Full button front
- Button collar
- Tie-back cuffs
- Gathered skirt
- 60% cotton / 37% recycled polyester / 3% spandex“
Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-dark Blazer – $69.99
Sizes S/M and L/XL are available.
“You will never blend into the background wearing this Haunted Mansion blazer. Inspired by the iconic wallpaper of The Haunted Mansion attraction, the allover print features glow-in-the-dark eyes. A haunting mix of classic style and spooky fun, it has a notched lapel and a single glow-in-the-dark button. Slip it on and get ready to stand out.
- The Haunted Mansion allover wallpaper print
- Print includes glow-in-the-dark eyes
- Notched lapels
- Glow-in-the-dark button
- Unlined
- Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction
- Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Classic Collection
- 96% polyester / 4% elastane“
Haunted Mansion Eyes Mouse Ear Headband – $34.99
“Ever have the feeling you’re being watched? It must be this attention-grabbing Haunted Mansion ”Eyes” ear headband. Inspired by the Disney Park attraction, it comes complete with an iconic pair of eyes acting the part of the headband’s bow. Screen art, featuring the spooky estate, immortal characters and the famous warning ”Welcome, Foolish Mortals,” adorns the front of the ears. Turn around and see that the eyes are there too, making this ear-ie headband a real looker.
- Soft padded ears
- Simulated leather ears and outer band
- Haunted Mansion ”Eyes,” on front and back
- Haunted Mansion screen art on front of ears feature ”Welcome Foolish, Mortals,” the iconic mansion and characters including Madame Leota, Hatbox Ghost, Constance Hatchaway, Pickwick, the butler and the maid
- Non-slip velour interior”
Haunted Mansion Crocs – $59.99
Sizes M4/W6-M9/W11 available.
“Step this way, mortal, these Haunted Mansion Crocs are frighteningly comfy and stylishly spooky. What better way to walk through the Haunted Mansion attraction or anywhere the spirits move you? They feature an allover design inspired by the immortal Disney Parks attraction plus eight sculpted Jibbitz including Madame Leota, the Caretaker, the Bride, the Hitchhiking Ghosts and the Black Cat. Slip on these ghostly clogs and feel like you’re floating on air.
- Four molded Jibbitz vinyl charms on each clog
- Jibbitz designs include Madame Leota, the Caretaker, the Bride (Constance Hatchaway), the Hitchhiking Ghosts (Ezra, Phineas and Gus), the Black Cat and The Haunted Mansion plaque
- Allover design featuring the same characters and the Butler and Pickwick, plus Haunted Mansion icons
- The Haunted Mansion logo and wallpaper-themed design on soles
- Ventilation holes on top
- Pivoting heel strap
- Contoured footbed“
Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-dark T-Shirt – $32.99
Sizes XS-3X are available.
“Like one of the ghostly inhabitants of The Haunted Mansion, you will have a spectral glow about you when wearing this t-shirt inspired by the popular attraction. The allover striped design features some of the objects you’ll encounter when you visit, while the pocket has ”The Haunted Mansion” logo, which glows in the dark. You’d be a foolish mortal not to wear it on your next trip.
- Screen art featuring allover wallpaper print
- Front chest pocket
- Pocket features glow-in-the-dark ”The Haunted Mansion” type
- Ribbed crew neck
- Part of Disney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection
- 60% cotton / 40% recycled polyester“
Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-dark Button-Up Woven Shirt – $59.99
Sizes XS-3X are available
“Is it 13 o’clock already? It is always the f-right time to wear this Haunted Mansion woven shirt featuring glow-in-the-dark screen art of the iconic grandfather clock from the beloved attraction. Simply striking with serious vintage appeal, this button front shirt boasts black light reactive stripes inspired by the Haunted Mansion’s wallpaper. The familiar logo tops it all off for a truly timeless look.
- Haunted Mansion grandfather clock glow-in-the-dark screen art
- Black light reactive stripes
- Haunted Mansion screen logo
- Striped cuffs and inside collar
- Full button front
- Collar
- Short sleeves
- Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection
- 60% cotton / 37% recycled polyester / 3% spandex“
This is a character you don’t see very often in merchandise!
Haunted Mansion Time To Party Glow-in-the-Dark Sweatshirt – $64.99
Sizes XS-3X.
“It’s always ”Time to Party” when there’s a ghost hanging around. Pickwick, the spectre who famously hangs from a chandelier in the ballroom, is joined by the King and a shy dinner companion on this Haunted Mansion glow-in-the-dark pullover sweatshirt. This black sweatshirt features bold neon art that stands out in any light, but it’s in the dark that the text really comes to life. Just like ghosts.
- Pickwick, the King and dinner companion black light reactive screen art
- Glow-in-the-dark screen text: ”The Haunted Mansion” and ”Time to Party”
- Contrast sleeve
- Soft jersey knit
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck
- Fleece fabrication interior
- Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection
- 60% cotton / 40% recycled polyester“
Foolish Mortal Kids Pullover Hoodie- $39.99
Sizes 3-14
“Welcome, Foolish Mortal, to this gleefully ghostly Haunted Mansion pullover hoodie. Inspired by the eerie décor of the iconic attraction, the design of this sweatshirt features a cool contrast hood lining and haunting eyes that glow under black light. Your kiddo will love how it captures the thrills and chills of their favorite attraction while the fleece interior keeps them feeling warm and cuddly.
- ”Foolish Mortal” screen text
- The Haunted Mansion screen logo
- Design inspired by the Haunted Mansion wallpaper
- Black light-reactive eyes screen art
- Hood with contrast lining
- Long sleeves
- Side pockets
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Classic Collection
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester“
Haunted Mansion Shorts Sleepwear Set – $44.99-$49.99
Sizes XS-3X are available.
“Make your final arrangements for your resting place in this sleepwear set inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction at the Disney Parks. This set includes a long sleeve button-up shirt and shorts with a striped design and ”HM” initials.
- Two-piece sleepwear set includes shirt and shorts
- Soft woven twill
- Striped pattern inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction
- Shirt features collar neck
- Long sleeves
- Chest pocket
- Button-up front
- Drawstring shorts
- Screen pritned ”HM” initials on short leg
- Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Classic Collection
- Rayon“
Haunted Mansion “I’m a Heart Breaker” Bride T-Shirt – $32.99 – $34.99
Sizes XS-3X available
“Featuring Constance Hatchaway holding her notorious axe, this Haunted Mansion t-shirt gets right to the point with spooky fun screen art and the text, ”I’m a Heart Breaker Till Death Do Us Part.” Gleefully stylish, this tee is a haunting tribute to the iconic ghost bride
- Constance Hatchaway stylized screen art
- ”I’m a Heart Breaker Till Death Do Us Part’ screen text
- Short sleeves
- Crew neck
- Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Classic Collection
- 60% polyester / 37% rayon / 3% spandex“
Haunted Mansion Sleep Pants – $39.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Make your final arrangements for your resting place in these sleep pants inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disney Parks. These silky pants feature a striped design and ”HM” initials.
- Soft woven twill sleep pants*
- Striped pattern inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction
- Elastic waist with drawstring
- Screen printed ”HM” initials on short leg
- Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection
*Please note: The inseam is 31” through all sizes.
- Rayon
- Inseam is 31” through all sizes“
Haunted Mansion Ghosts Shorts Sleep Set – $49.99
“When it’s time for bed try counting shrieks with this Haunted Mansion short sleep set. The cotton jersey tee and matching shorts have a black light reactive allover print and a glow-in-the-dark logo on the sleeve. Featuring Madame Leota, Constance Hatchaway, Hatbox Ghost, Dickens, Silas Crump the caretaker, the Hitchhiking Ghosts and more, it’s the definition of retro chic – and when it comes to mixing spooky style and soft comfort, the eyes have it.
- Two-piece sleepwear set includes t-shirt and matching shorts
- The Haunted Mansion allover black light reactive print
- Characters include Constance Hatchaway, Dickens, Madame Leota, the Hatbox Ghost, Silas Crump, the Hitchhiking Ghosts, the maid and butler.
- Icons include cat eyes, candle, statuettes and stars
- The Haunted Mansion glow-in-the-dark screen logo on sleeve
- Short sleeves
- Dropped shoulders
- Wide crew neck
- Contrast crew neck, sleeves and hem
- Drawstring elastic waistband
- Contrast drawstring
- Part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection
- 100% cotton“
These items are available now.
