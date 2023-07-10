New Haunted Mansion Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now Available

Today will be filled with new Haunted Mansion merchandise stories as Disney dropped a lot of new items on Shop Disney, including a new Haunted Mansion-inspired Dooney and Bourke Line.
Let’s take a look!
Haunted Mansion Dooney and Bourke Tote – $348
This tote measures 14” H x 11 1/2” W x 6 3/4” D with a handle drop length of 10 1/2” L.
“Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction, this tote is frightfully fashionable! The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota and the Hitchhiking Ghosts are among those who make specters of themselves in the allover print on this coated cotton bag. With its spacious and stylish design, you’d be a foolish mortal not to get it before, like many of The Haunted Mansion’s inhabitants, it disappears!
- Allover pattern inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction*
- Characters include The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota, the Hitchhiking Ghosts, the Singing Busts, the Gravedigger and the Bride*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather finishings with purple edging
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior keyhook
- Leather carry handles
- Silvertone hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
Haunted Mansion Dooney and Bourke Domed Crossbody Bag -$248
This domed crossbody bag measures 7” H x 7 1/2” W x 4 1/2” D with a strap drop length of 24 1/2” L.
"Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction, this domed crossbody is frightfully fashionable! The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota and the Hitchhiking Ghosts are among those who make specters of themselves in the allover print on this coated cotton bag. With its stylish design, you'd be a foolish mortal not to get it before, like many of The Haunted Mansion's inhabitants, it disappears!
- Allover pattern inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction*
- Characters include The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota, the Hitchhiking Ghosts, the Singing Busts, the Gravedigger and the Bride*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather finishings with purple edging
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior keyhook
- Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with snap hooks
- Silvertone hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
Haunted Mansion Dooney and Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188
This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D with a strap length of 7” L.
"Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction, this wallet is frightfully fashionable! The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota and the Hitchhiking Ghosts are among those who make specters of themselves in the allover print on this coated cotton purse. With its stylish design, which features a detachable wrist strap, you'd be a foolish mortal not to get it before, like many of The Haunted Mansion's inhabitants, it disappears!
- Allover pattern inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction*
- Characters include The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota, the Hitchhiking Ghosts, the Singing Busts, the Gravedigger and the Bride*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather finishings with purple edging
- Zip closure
- Two compartments
- One zip compartment
- 12 interior card slots
- Lined
- Removable leather wrist strap“
These pieces are available now! What do you think? Comment and let us know!
