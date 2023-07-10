New Haunted Mansion Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now Available







Today will be filled with new Haunted Mansion merchandise stories as Disney dropped a lot of new items on Shop Disney, including a new Haunted Mansion-inspired Dooney and Bourke Line.

Let’s take a look!

This tote measures 14” H x 11 1/2” W x 6 3/4” D with a handle drop length of 10 1/2” L.

“Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction, this tote is frightfully fashionable! The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota and the Hitchhiking Ghosts are among those who make specters of themselves in the allover print on this coated cotton bag. With its spacious and stylish design, you’d be a foolish mortal not to get it before, like many of The Haunted Mansion’s inhabitants, it disappears!

Allover pattern inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction*

Characters include The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota, the Hitchhiking Ghosts, the Singing Busts, the Gravedigger and the Bride*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather finishings with purple edging

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior keyhook

Leather carry handles

Silvertone hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet“

This domed crossbody bag measures 7” H x 7 1/2” W x 4 1/2” D with a strap drop length of 24 1/2” L.

“Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction, this domed crossbody is frightfully fashionable! The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota and the Hitchhiking Ghosts are among those who make specters of themselves in the allover print on this coated cotton bag. With its stylish design, you’d be a foolish mortal not to get it before, like many of The Haunted Mansion’s inhabitants, it disappears!

Allover pattern inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction*

Characters include The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota, the Hitchhiking Ghosts, the Singing Busts, the Gravedigger and the Bride*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather finishings with purple edging

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior keyhook

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with snap hooks

Silvertone hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet“

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D with a strap length of 7” L.

“Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction, this wallet is frightfully fashionable! The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota and the Hitchhiking Ghosts are among those who make specters of themselves in the allover print on this coated cotton purse. With its stylish design, which features a detachable wrist strap, you’d be a foolish mortal not to get it before, like many of The Haunted Mansion’s inhabitants, it disappears!

Allover pattern inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction*

Characters include The Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota, the Hitchhiking Ghosts, the Singing Busts, the Gravedigger and the Bride*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather finishings with purple edging

Zip closure

Two compartments

One zip compartment

12 interior card slots

Lined

Removable leather wrist strap“

These pieces are available now! What do you think? Comment and let us know!