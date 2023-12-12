New Frozen 10th Anniversary Harveys pieces Will Release on December 15

Harveys has announced that they will release new pieces inspired by Walt Disney’s ‘Frozen’ for its 10th Anniversary. The popular “seat belt” bags will feature characters from the film and charms featuring Anna and Elsa.
So far they’ve only offered a look at a Streamline Crossbody bag. The design features Anna, Elsa, Sven, Kristoff and Olaf.
The black fabric with the characters looks amazing as does the lighter blue trim.
The lining features Arendelle’s castle and Elsa’s ice castle.
This piece and I’m sure more pieces, will be available in-store and at Shopharveys.com on Friday, December 15. Sales will begin at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST.
