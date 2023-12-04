New Dooney and Bourke Disney Pets Collection Available on Shop Disney

If you are interested in the new Disney Pets collection by Dooney and Bourke, then today is your lucky day! The line released on Shop Disney! I am loving the retro 1960’s feel, color palette, and design!
Let’s take a look!
Disney Pets Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00
This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” L x 1” W with a strap length of 7” L.
“A handful of loyal companions adorn this Disney Pets Dooney & Bourke wallet that you’ll love to hold. There’s Pluto, Lady, Tramp and others frolicking in a field of flowers (or napping like Sergeant Tibbs) on this coated cotton wallet. Classic Dooney & Bourke features include a metal label on the front, genuine leather trim and a detachable wrist strap that makes carrying it on walkies with your own pet so very convenient.
- Allover Disney pets print*
- Characters include Figaro (Pinocchio); Marie (The Aristocats); Lady, Tramp (Lady and the Tramp); Winston (Feast); Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland); Pluto; Little Brother (Mulan); Pongo, Sergeant Tibbs (101 Dalmatians); and Mochi (Big Hero 6)
- Screen art on textured coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp
- Lined
- Goldtone hardware“
Disney Pets Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00
This piece measures 9 1/4” H x 5 1/4” W x 11 1/2” L with a handle drop length of 5” and a strap drop of 21.”
“Pongo, Pluto, Marie and more Disney pets are sure to make this Dooney & Bourke satchel your new best friend. The allover pattern includes Little Brother, Figaro and others too, plus pretty flowers that give this coated cotton carryall a look that is as fresh and fun as a walk in the park. Classic Dooney & Bourke features include genuine cowhide trim, rolled handles, handy pockets and more that give it a style that is truly unleashed.
- Allover Disney pets print*
- Characters include Figaro (Pinocchio); Marie (The Aristocats); Lady, Tramp (Lady and the Tramp); Winston (Feast); Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland); Pluto; Little Brother (Mulan); Pongo (101 Dalmatians); and Mochi (Big Hero 6)
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket with leather zip pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Rolled handles
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Lined
- Feet
- Goldtone hardware“
Disney Pets Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00
This bag measures 7” H x 3” W x 8 1/2” L with a handle drop lenght of 3 1/4” and a strap drop of 26 3/4.”
“Dear Pongo, sweet Marie and adorable Winston, too. They are just a few of the Disney pets on this chic and cheerful Dooney & Bourke crossbody bag. The allover print features pretty flowers as well, so wearing this coated cotton carryall will feel as fresh and fun as a walk in the park. Classic Doony & Bourke features include genuine cowhide trim and handy pockets so you’re sure to want to adopt it as your new favorite bag.
- Allover Disney pets print*
- Characters include Figaro (Pinocchio); Marie (The Aristocats); Lady, Tramp (Lady and the Tramp); Winston (Feast); Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland); Pluto; Little Brother (Mulan); Pongo (101 Dalmatians); and Mochi (Big Hero 6)
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Magnetic snap closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Rolled handles
- Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap
- Goldtone hardware“
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.