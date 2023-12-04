New Dooney and Bourke Disney Pets Collection Available on Shop Disney







If you are interested in the new Disney Pets collection by Dooney and Bourke, then today is your lucky day! The line released on Shop Disney! I am loving the retro 1960’s feel, color palette, and design!

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” L x 1” W with a strap length of 7” L.

“A handful of loyal companions adorn this Disney Pets Dooney & Bourke wallet that you’ll love to hold. There’s Pluto, Lady, Tramp and others frolicking in a field of flowers (or napping like Sergeant Tibbs) on this coated cotton wallet. Classic Dooney & Bourke features include a metal label on the front, genuine leather trim and a detachable wrist strap that makes carrying it on walkies with your own pet so very convenient.

Allover Disney pets print*

Characters include Figaro (Pinocchio); Marie (The Aristocats); Lady, Tramp (Lady and the Tramp); Winston (Feast); Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland); Pluto; Little Brother (Mulan); Pongo, Sergeant Tibbs (101 Dalmatians); and Mochi (Big Hero 6)

Screen art on textured coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Lined

Goldtone hardware“

This piece measures 9 1/4” H x 5 1/4” W x 11 1/2” L with a handle drop length of 5” and a strap drop of 21.”

“Pongo, Pluto, Marie and more Disney pets are sure to make this Dooney & Bourke satchel your new best friend. The allover pattern includes Little Brother, Figaro and others too, plus pretty flowers that give this coated cotton carryall a look that is as fresh and fun as a walk in the park. Classic Dooney & Bourke features include genuine cowhide trim, rolled handles, handy pockets and more that give it a style that is truly unleashed.

Allover Disney pets print*

Characters include Figaro (Pinocchio); Marie (The Aristocats); Lady, Tramp (Lady and the Tramp); Winston (Feast); Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland); Pluto; Little Brother (Mulan); Pongo (101 Dalmatians); and Mochi (Big Hero 6)

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket with leather zip pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Lined

Feet

Goldtone hardware“

This bag measures 7” H x 3” W x 8 1/2” L with a handle drop lenght of 3 1/4” and a strap drop of 26 3/4.”

“Dear Pongo, sweet Marie and adorable Winston, too. They are just a few of the Disney pets on this chic and cheerful Dooney & Bourke crossbody bag. The allover print features pretty flowers as well, so wearing this coated cotton carryall will feel as fresh and fun as a walk in the park. Classic Doony & Bourke features include genuine cowhide trim and handy pockets so you’re sure to want to adopt it as your new favorite bag.

Allover Disney pets print*

Characters include Figaro (Pinocchio); Marie (The Aristocats); Lady, Tramp (Lady and the Tramp); Winston (Feast); Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland); Pluto; Little Brother (Mulan); Pongo (101 Dalmatians); and Mochi (Big Hero 6)

Screen art on coated cotton*

Magnetic snap closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled handles

Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap

Goldtone hardware“

What do you think? Comment and let us know!