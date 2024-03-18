New Disney Hydrangea Loungefly Mini Backpack and Minnie Ears Are Now Available

Disney fashion fans get ready because Disney has once again teamed up with Loungefly for a new “color” sequin mini backpack and Minnie Mouse ear headband. This time, it’s a gorgeous blue called “Hydrangea,” which invokes the beautiful colors of flowers.
Let’s take a look!
Loungefly Hydrangea Sequined Mini Backpack – $98
“Minnie’s singing the blues with her latest mouse-eared Mini Backpack. This sparkling, sequined creation by Loungefly is fronted by a beautiful matching bow, all in a fetching shade of hydrangea blue.
The lining is blue with hydrangea flowers:
- Sequined body, padded ears, and bow
- Simulated leather grain trims, back, handle and shoulder straps
- Double zip main compartment
- Front zip pocket
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Two side slip pockets
- Top carry handle
- Hydrangea and Mickey Mouse icon print lining
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Silvertone finish hardware“
Loungefly Hydrangea Sequined Minnie Mouse Ear Headband – $34.99
“Minnie’s singing the blues with her latest mouse ear headband. This sparkling, sequined-ear creation by Loungefly is topped by a beautiful matching bow, all in a fetching shade of hydrangea blue.
- Minnie Mouse ear headband
- Sequined padded ears and bow
- Simulated leather grain outer band
- Cloisonné Disney x Loungefly cloisonné metal plate on side
- Non-slip velour interior“
These two gorgeous pieces are available on Disneystore.com now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
