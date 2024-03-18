New Disney Hydrangea Loungefly Mini Backpack and Minnie Ears Are Now Available







Disney fashion fans get ready because Disney has once again teamed up with Loungefly for a new “color” sequin mini backpack and Minnie Mouse ear headband. This time, it’s a gorgeous blue called “Hydrangea,” which invokes the beautiful colors of flowers.

Let’s take a look!

“Minnie’s singing the blues with her latest mouse-eared Mini Backpack. This sparkling, sequined creation by Loungefly is fronted by a beautiful matching bow, all in a fetching shade of hydrangea blue.

The lining is blue with hydrangea flowers:

Sequined body, padded ears, and bow

Simulated leather grain trims, back, handle and shoulder straps

Double zip main compartment

Front zip pocket

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Two side slip pockets

Top carry handle

Hydrangea and Mickey Mouse icon print lining

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Silvertone finish hardware“

“Minnie’s singing the blues with her latest mouse ear headband. This sparkling, sequined-ear creation by Loungefly is topped by a beautiful matching bow, all in a fetching shade of hydrangea blue.

Minnie Mouse ear headband

Sequined padded ears and bow

Simulated leather grain outer band

Cloisonné Disney x Loungefly cloisonné metal plate on side

Non-slip velour interior“

These two gorgeous pieces are available on Disneystore.com now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!