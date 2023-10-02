New Disney Classics Christmas Dooney and Bourke Now Available







It’s Monday so that means a bunch of new Merchandise on Shop Disney, including a new holiday Disney x Dooney and Bourke line! This year, the pieces are a cranberry red color and feature various Disney characters with presents, snowflakes, mistletoe, and wreaths.

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 9 1/4” H x 10” W x 4” D with a handle drop of 2” L and a strap drop length of 12” L.

“Celebrate a Disney Classics Christmas with all your animated favorites on this Dooney & Bourke backpack. It’s a season of mirth and merriment throughout the Magic Kingdom and you’ll be proud to share that happy holiday style when carrying this festive and versatile bag with shoulder straps and carry handle.

Allover Disney Classics Christmas print*

Characters include Santa Mickey Mouse, Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Dumbo, Bambi, Thumper, Alice, Cheshire Cat, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Genie, Simba and Stitch*

Screen art on textured coated cotton*

Contrast stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure

Front zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather top carry handle

Adjustable leather shoulder straps

Solid lining

Feet

Goldtone hardware“

This piece measures 11 1/2” H x 14” W x 6 3/4” D with a handle drop of 10 1/2” L.

“Celebrate a Disney Classics Christmas with all your animated favorites on this Dooney & Bourke tote. It’s a season of mirth and merriment throughout the Magic Kingdom and you’ll be proud to share that happy holiday style when carrying this spacious and festive bag.

Disney Classics Christmas print

Characters on front and inside rim include Santa Mickey Mouse, Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Dumbo, Alice, Cheshire Cat, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Genie, Simba, and Stitch

Back features Bambi and Thumper

Screen art on textured coated cotton

Contrast stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather handles

Solid lining

Feet“

This piece measures 5 1/2” H x 8” W x 2 3/4” D with a strap drop of 24 1/2” L.

“Celebrate a Disney Classics Christmas with all your animated favorites on this Dooney & Bourke camera bag. It’s a season of mirth and merriment throughout the Magic Kingdom and you’ll be proud to share that happy holiday style when carrying this compact and convenient crossbody bag.

Allover Disney Classics Christmas print*

Characters include Santa Mickey Mouse, Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Dumbo, Bambi, Thumper, Alice, Cheshire Cat, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Genie, Simba and Stitch*

Screen art on textured coated cotton*

Contrast stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with leather zipper pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Solid lining

Goldtone hardware

Adjustable leather shoulder strap“

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D with a strap length of 7” L.

“Celebrate a Disney Classics Christmas with all your animated favorites on this Dooney & Bourke wallet. It’s a season of mirth and merriment throughout the Magic Kingdom and you’ll be proud to share that happy holiday style when carrying this festive purse with its detachable wrist strap for hands free convenience.

Allover Disney Classics Christmas print*

Characters include Santa Mickey Mouse, Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Dumbo, Bambi, Thumper, Alice, Cheshire Cat, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Genie, Simba and Stitch*

Screen art on textured coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Solid lining

Goldtone hardware“

