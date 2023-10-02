New Disney Classics Christmas Dooney and Bourke Now Available

It’s Monday so that means a bunch of new Merchandise on Shop Disney, including a new holiday Disney x Dooney and Bourke line! This year, the pieces are a cranberry red color and feature various Disney characters with presents, snowflakes, mistletoe, and wreaths.
Let’s take a look!
Dooney and Bourke Classics Christmas Backpack – $278
This piece measures 9 1/4” H x 10” W x 4” D with a handle drop of 2” L and a strap drop length of 12” L.
“Celebrate a Disney Classics Christmas with all your animated favorites on this Dooney & Bourke backpack. It’s a season of mirth and merriment throughout the Magic Kingdom and you’ll be proud to share that happy holiday style when carrying this festive and versatile bag with shoulder straps and carry handle.
- Allover Disney Classics Christmas print*
- Characters include Santa Mickey Mouse, Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Dumbo, Bambi, Thumper, Alice, Cheshire Cat, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Genie, Simba and Stitch*
- Screen art on textured coated cotton*
- Contrast stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure
- Front zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather top carry handle
- Adjustable leather shoulder straps
- Solid lining
- Feet
- Goldtone hardware“
Dooney and Bourke Classics Christmas Tote -$348
This piece measures 11 1/2” H x 14” W x 6 3/4” D with a handle drop of 10 1/2” L.
“Celebrate a Disney Classics Christmas with all your animated favorites on this Dooney & Bourke tote. It’s a season of mirth and merriment throughout the Magic Kingdom and you’ll be proud to share that happy holiday style when carrying this spacious and festive bag.
- Disney Classics Christmas print
- Characters on front and inside rim include Santa Mickey Mouse, Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Dumbo, Alice, Cheshire Cat, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Genie, Simba, and Stitch
- Back features Bambi and Thumper
- Screen art on textured coated cotton
- Contrast stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather handles
- Solid lining
- Feet“
Dooney and Bourke Classics Christmas Camera Bag – $228
This piece measures 5 1/2” H x 8” W x 2 3/4” D with a strap drop of 24 1/2” L.
“Celebrate a Disney Classics Christmas with all your animated favorites on this Dooney & Bourke camera bag. It’s a season of mirth and merriment throughout the Magic Kingdom and you’ll be proud to share that happy holiday style when carrying this compact and convenient crossbody bag.
- Allover Disney Classics Christmas print*
- Characters include Santa Mickey Mouse, Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Dumbo, Bambi, Thumper, Alice, Cheshire Cat, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Genie, Simba and Stitch*
- Screen art on textured coated cotton*
- Contrast stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with leather zipper pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Solid lining
- Goldtone hardware
- Adjustable leather shoulder strap“
Dooney and Bourke Classics Christmas Wristlet Wallet – $188
This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D with a strap length of 7” L.
“Celebrate a Disney Classics Christmas with all your animated favorites on this Dooney & Bourke wallet. It’s a season of mirth and merriment throughout the Magic Kingdom and you’ll be proud to share that happy holiday style when carrying this festive purse with its detachable wrist strap for hands free convenience.
- Allover Disney Classics Christmas print*
- Characters include Santa Mickey Mouse, Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Dumbo, Bambi, Thumper, Alice, Cheshire Cat, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Genie, Simba and Stitch*
- Screen art on textured coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp
- Solid lining
- Goldtone hardware“
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
