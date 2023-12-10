New ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever’ Special Is Now Streaming on Disney+







Disney has just added a new animated holiday film with Greg Heffley, his family, and best friend Rowley. The new ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Christmas special is called “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever.”

The new special debuted on December 8 and is listed with a runtime of an hour and four minutes. It takes on some popular holiday traditions and tropes like the Elf on the Shelf. However, their version is Elf-friendo. And the popular holiday trope of being snowed in with friends and family.

Let’s be honest; “Elf-freindo” looks like a cross between an elf and Lilo’s toy Scrump. Leaning much more heavily into the Scrump side.

Here is the synopsis:

“The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplow while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won’t get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny.”

Check out the trailer:

Unlike the films, this one is done in the new animated style that Disney has decided to use moving forward. It mimics the author, Jeff Kinney’s style for the books. This makes sense as it would likely appeal to kids and those who grew up with the popular books.

If you want a holiday special to watch with your kids, this one might be worth it.

You can also watch the other “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films and specials on Disney+.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!