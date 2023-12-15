New Bluey Episodes To Be Added to Disney+ In January







If you have been waiting for the remaining ten “Bluey” episodes to be added to Disney+, you won’t have to wait much longer. Those episodes are set to be available on the streaming service on January 12, 2024.

These ten episodes will complete the third season of the show as the whole season has 37 episodes, but only 27 were released in the US. They will be added first to the Disney+ service and then will later air on Disney Junior and the Disney Channel.

A new special, “The Sign,” is also supposed to arrive sometime in 2024. But then there will be a lull in new content as Ludo Studio, the creators behind the popular show, will be taking a break from making new “Bluey” content for a bit. According to Comicbook.com, the show has not been canceled, but they have indicated that”some time is needed to recharge and reset before doing more.”

Rest assured, more “Bluey” is coming in 2024, but you might be stuck watching reruns for an extended period of time until more are released. Currently almost all episodes are available on Disney+, except for two episodes. The first one was episode 13 of Season 2 entitled “Dad Baby” which shows Bluey’s father Bandit pretending to give birth. The second instance is episode 48 of the first season called “Teasing” which has the expression “ooga booga” in it. Apparently, some took offense and said it was a racially offensive term meant to mock African and Indigenous people.

Previously Disney did not release an episode called “Family Meeting” because it was about farting and the powers that be felt it was too much for Disney. That has since been released so at this point only two episodes will be missing from the series on Disney+.

Source: Comicbook.com, What’s on Disney+