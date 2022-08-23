New Alex and Ani Bracelets Now Available on Shop Disney

It’s been awhile since we’ve had a lot of new Alex and Ani x Disney pieces. Now there are several new ones available!
Let’s take a look!
Fantasyland Castle “Best Day Ever” Bangle – $49.99
“With its Fantasyland Castle charm, you’ll always be reminded of the wonderful time you had at the Disney Parks. In fact, according to the other colorfully enameled charm of this silvertone bangle by Alex and Ani, it’s the ”Best Day Ever.”
- Cloisonné charm with ”Best Day Ever”
- Fantasyland Castle charm
- Plus Mickey Mouse icon, ”Infused With Positive Energy,” ”Made in America With Love,” and ”Recycle,” tags
- Expandable for perfect fit
- Silvertone finish“
“Get Your Ears On” Bangle – $59.99
“A reminder to ”Get Your Ears On” will always be close at hand with this bangle by Alex and Ani. And by your ears, we of course mean your Minnie and Mickey ear hats, charms of which dangle either side of the cloisonné disc charm on the silvertone bracelet.
- Cloisonné charm with ”Get Your Ears On”
- Figural Minnie ear hat and Mickey ear hat charms
- Plus Mickey Mouse icon, ”Infused With Positive Energy,” ”Made in America With Love,” and ”Recycle,” tags
- Expandable for perfect fit
- Silvertone finish“
“Ohana Means Family” – $44.99
“Your core values will be kept close at hand when you wear this Lilo & Stitch bangle by Alex and Ani. Inspired by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, it features an enameled charm with the message ”Ohana Means Family” and a small hibiscus charm on an expandable silvertone bracelet.
- Cloisonné charm with ”Ohana Means Family”
- Hibiscus flower charm
- Plus Mickey Mouse icon, ”Infused With Positive Energy,” ”Made in America With Love,” and ”Recycle,” tags
- Expandable for perfect fit
- Silvertone finish“
Ariel Chain Link Bracelet – $54.99
“Celebrate the passion of Ariel, the little mermaid princess, with this chain link bracelet featuring an Ariel portrait coin pendant, plus (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms, all in brass with a rose gold tone finish.
- Ariel coin pendant
- Includes (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms
- Recycled brass charms
- Rose gold tone finish
- Nickel free
- Lobster claw closure
- Comes in collector box
- 7 inch length“
Belle Chain Link Bracelet – $54.99
“Celebrate the passion of Belle, princess-to-be, with this chain link bracelet featuring a Belle portrait coin pendant, plus (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms, all in brass with a goldtone finish.
- Belle coin pendant
- Includes (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms
- Recycled brass charms
- Goldtone finish
- Nickel free
- Lobster claw closure
- Comes in collector box
- 7 inch length“
Cinderella Chain Link Bracelet – $54.99
“Celebrate the passion of Cinderella, rags-to-riches dreamer, with this chain link bracelet featuring a Cinderella portrait coin pendant, plus (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms, all in brass with a silvertone finish.
- Cinderella coin pendant
- Includes (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms
- Recycled brass charms
- Silvertone finish
- Nickel free
- Lobster claw closure
- Comes in collector box
- 7 inch length“
You can order these now on Shop Disney!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
