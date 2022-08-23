New Alex and Ani Bracelets Now Available on Shop Disney

It’s been awhile since we’ve had a lot of new Alex and Ani x Disney pieces. Now there are several new ones available!

Let’s take a look!

“With its Fantasyland Castle charm, you’ll always be reminded of the wonderful time you had at the Disney Parks. In fact, according to the other colorfully enameled charm of this silvertone bangle by Alex and Ani, it’s the ”Best Day Ever.”

Cloisonné charm with ”Best Day Ever”

Fantasyland Castle charm

Plus Mickey Mouse icon, ”Infused With Positive Energy,” ”Made in America With Love,” and ”Recycle,” tags

Expandable for perfect fit

Silvertone finish“

“A reminder to ”Get Your Ears On” will always be close at hand with this bangle by Alex and Ani. And by your ears, we of course mean your Minnie and Mickey ear hats, charms of which dangle either side of the cloisonné disc charm on the silvertone bracelet.

Cloisonné charm with ”Get Your Ears On”

Figural Minnie ear hat and Mickey ear hat charms

Plus Mickey Mouse icon, ”Infused With Positive Energy,” ”Made in America With Love,” and ”Recycle,” tags

Expandable for perfect fit

Silvertone finish“

“Your core values will be kept close at hand when you wear this Lilo & Stitch bangle by Alex and Ani. Inspired by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, it features an enameled charm with the message ”Ohana Means Family” and a small hibiscus charm on an expandable silvertone bracelet.

Cloisonné charm with ”Ohana Means Family”

Hibiscus flower charm

Plus Mickey Mouse icon, ”Infused With Positive Energy,” ”Made in America With Love,” and ”Recycle,” tags

Expandable for perfect fit

Silvertone finish“

“Celebrate the passion of Ariel, the little mermaid princess, with this chain link bracelet featuring an Ariel portrait coin pendant, plus (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms, all in brass with a rose gold tone finish.

Ariel coin pendant

Includes (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms

Recycled brass charms

Rose gold tone finish

Nickel free

Lobster claw closure

Comes in collector box

7 inch length“

“Celebrate the passion of Belle, princess-to-be, with this chain link bracelet featuring a Belle portrait coin pendant, plus (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms, all in brass with a goldtone finish.

Belle coin pendant

Includes (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms

Recycled brass charms

Goldtone finish

Nickel free

Lobster claw closure

Comes in collector box

7 inch length“

“Celebrate the passion of Cinderella, rags-to-riches dreamer, with this chain link bracelet featuring a Cinderella portrait coin pendant, plus (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms, all in brass with a silvertone finish.

Cinderella coin pendant

Includes (+) Energy and Mickey Mouse icon charms

Recycled brass charms

Silvertone finish

Nickel free

Lobster claw closure

Comes in collector box

7 inch length“

You can order these now on Shop Disney!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!