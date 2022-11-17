New Addition to the Mardi Gras Celebration at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando announced a new Mardi Gras add-on option for guests recently. The Mardi Gras season runs from February 4th until April 16th for the 2023 version. As Universal Orlando stated, “Universal Orlando Resort guests can take their Mardi Gras celebration to the next level with the new Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience.” This new option combines dining and Mardi Gras fun. This new offering will be available on select nights of the event. For 2023, guests may purchase “The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience.”

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience includes one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert, and one non-alcoholic beverage for $64.99 plus tax, per person. This also guarantees the guests a spot throwing beads from one of the Mardi Gras parade floats. Also, Annual and Seasonal Passholders receive a 15% discount off the ticketed price with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass when purchasing in person at the Front Gate or a Guest Services location, or by calling 407-224-7554.

Being a Mardi Gras float rider offers a special experience not offered in many theme park resorts. The float rider will literally toss beads to the crowd on their trip around Universal Studios Florida.

This combination of reserving your spot in advance with a dining reservation creates a brand-new concept at Universal Orlando. Yes, guests will receive a special opportunity to be a part of the festivities by reserving a spot to toss beads from one of the Mardi Gras floats during the event’s dazzling parade. The price includes a 3-course meal with selections from the full menu at one of four participating restaurants – The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill and Brew, Finnegan’s Bar and Grill or Lombard’s Seafood Grille.

One question not answered with this announcement would be how this impacts the usual pattern of determining float riders. Will people have to get dining reservations on busy nights to ride the floats? Is this a pattern of things to come with Universal Orlando? At this point, I lack answers. Yet, value appears to exist with this new offering.

Of course, Universal Orlando would like to remind all that Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval runs February 4 through April 16, 2023, at Universal Studios Florida. The park will transform into Florida’s biggest party complete with mouthwatering cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Brazil to Belgium and beyond. The spectacular Mardi Gras parade filled with vibrant floats should not be missed. Guests on the parade route can catch beads by the handful as Universal Orlando states. Soon, the performers for live concerts, included with admission, by top names in music on select nights will be announced.

Yet, you know what I am looking forward to seeing, the food. Everyone, let the good times roll!