Multiple SONY Spider-Man Projects Delayed Due To Strikes







The current strikes across Hollywood are affecting many branches of production and multiple studios have been forced to either delay, shelve or even outright cancel certain projects. Marvel Studios has been experiencing some of this and is expected to delay multiple upcoming projects with The Marvels rumored to be considered for a delay.







Now SONY and their multiple Spider-Man-related projects have experienced multiple delays of their own. Their next upcoming Live-Action adventure, Kraven the Hunter, which was originally set for an October 6th, 2023, release date is now set for an August 30th, 2024, release.







After that, the third (and possibly final) animated Spider-Man film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been removed from their 2024 lineup entirely and is presumed to be delayed indefinitely. Not too long ago, the second film in the series saw some controversy over alleged poor working conditions. Perhaps the delay was also made to help improve production.







Also, the third (and possibly final) film in the Venom series has been set for a July 12th, 2024, release. No details have been made public about the overall story, and it is quite possible this release date may also see a delay.







Oddly enough, the release date of the upcoming Madame Web movie was actually moved up two days from February 16th, 2024, to February 14th, 2024. We still have no trailer or overall idea of the story. Like Venom 3 and Kraven this also may see a delay. Perhaps even El Muerto will see a delay.







In addition to the films, SONY was also working with Amazon to produce both Silk and Spider-Man Noir television series. Those productions also may have been halted as a result of the ongoing strikes.



Perhaps seeing delays on some of these projects could be a good thing as some of their recent outings, like Morbius left much to be desired. Maybe more time could improve the overall product.



What do you think of these delays?



Source: Variety