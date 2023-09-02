Multiple Marvel Television Projects Delayed Due To Strikes







The ongoing strikes from both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) is continuing to have an effect on the entertainment industry as a whole. Multiple major projects from multiple studios are being delayed by months, some even entire years.



One of the biggest studios effected by this is Marvel, who recently had multiple films get delayed as productions, including those in pre-production, were immediately halted. This put multiple upcoming movie projects such as Deadpool 3 and the Fantastic Four on ice.







Now we are learning that not only are the strikes affecting the studio on the movie side of things, but on the television side of things as well. A recent report shows that multiple shows with releases set for later this year, as well as next year, have all been delayed. The only Marvel show that hasn’t moved is Loki Season 2.

Among the series delayed include:

– Echo, the spin-off to Hawkeye, which has been moved from November 2023 to January 2024.







– X-Men 97′, a reboot of the original 1990s X-Men animated series, has been delayed from Fall 2023 to Early 2024.







– Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (Formerly known as House of Harkness and Coven of Chaos), the spin-off to WandaVision, originally set for a Fall 2023 release, is now set for a Fall 2024 release.







– IronHeart, a spin-off of the character that appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was set for a Fall 2023 release but has now been removed from the list entirely, hinting at a possible cancelation.







– Daredevil: Born Again, a reboot of the Netflix Daredevil series, was set for a Spring 2024 release but has halted production with no current release date set.







– Wonder Man, a new MCU character, also halted production with no clear release date.







With the strikes likely to continue, we may see even more delays from Marvel both on the cinematic and television fronts.



Source: The Hollywood Reporter