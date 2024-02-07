Multiple Disney, Pixar and Lucasfilm Video Games Go On Sale







If you are a fan of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, or Indiana Jones and love to play video games, then we have good news for you. Steam is currently offering a Disney-themed publisher sale that sees dozens of classic games going from 65% off to 75% off.

Here are the categories and prices:

Disney/Pixar Titles:



– Tron: Run $4.99

– Tron 2.0 $2.49

– Chicken Little $2.49

– Chicken Little: Ace in Action $4.99

– Winnie the Pooh $1.49

– Cars $4.99

– Cars: Mater-National $4.99

– Cars Toon: Maters Tales $4.99

– Cars: Radiator Springs $4.99

– Disney Planes $4.99

– Disney Infinity 1.0 Gold Edition $7.49

– Disney Infinity 2.0 Gold Edition $7.49

– Disney Infinity 3.0 Gold Edition $7.49

– Disney Universe $4.99

– Wall-E $4.99

– Disney Princess Enchanted Journey $4.99

– Disney Princess My Fairy Tale Adventure $4.99

– Treasure Planet: Battle at Procyon $2.49

– Hercules Action Game $2.09

– G-Force $4.99

– Disney Fairies: Tinker Bell’s Adventure $4.99

– Stunt Island $2.49

– LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean $4.99

– Toy Story 3 $4.99

– Toy Story Mania $4.99

– Tangled $4.99

– Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End $4.99

– Bolt $4.99

– Maui Mallard in: Cold Shadow $2.99

– Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King $4.99

– The Princess and the Frog $4.99

– Finding Nemo $2.49

– Brave $4.99

– Alice in Wonderland $4.99

– High School Musical 3: Senior Year Dance $4.99



LucasArts Titles:



– LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures $4.99

– LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues $4.99

– Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade $2.09

– Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine $2.09

– Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis $2.09

– Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb $2.09

– Thrillville Off The Rails $3.49

– Armed and Dangerous $2.09

– The Dig $2.09

– Lucidity $2.09

– Maniac Mansion $2.09

– Afterlife $2.09

– Loom $2.09

– Outlaws + Handful of Missions $2.09

– Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghost Patrol $3.74

– Sam & Max Hit the Road $2.09

– Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders $2.09

– The Curse of Monkey Island $2.44

– Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge $3.49

– Escape From Monkey Island $2.44

– The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition $3.49



Star Wars Titles:



– LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga $4.99

– LEGO Star Wars II: The Clone Wars $4.99

– Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes $6.99

– Star Wars Battlefront $3.49

– Star Wars Battlefront II $3.49

– Star Wars Starfighter $2.09

– Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga $2.09

– Star Wars: Republic Commando $3.49

– Star Wars X-Wing Special Edition $3.49

– Star Wars X-Wing Alliance $3.49

– Star Wars Tie Fighter Special Edition $3.49

– Star Wars X-Wing vs. Tie Fighter $3.49

– Star Wars Rebellion $2.09

– Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic $3.49

– Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II $3.49

– Star Wars Episode I Racer $3.49

– Star Wars: Empire At War Gold Pack $6.99

– Star Wars Rebel Adult I + II $3.49

– Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D $3.49

– Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire $2.09

– Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition $6.99

– Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II $6.99

– Star Wars: Dark Forces $2.09

– Star Wars Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight $2.09

– Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Mysteries of the Sith $1.04

– Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy $3.49

– Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast $3.49



If you have been wanting to add any of these classic titles to your collection, now is the time—the sale lasts until February 12th, so you better hurry.



Source: Steam